Desperate scheming, a disturbing call, and life-changing choices.

Find out what’s brewing for the week of October 5 – 9 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from October 12 – 16.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge and Shauna’s wedding day arrives, much to Brooke’s horror. Attempting to halt the event will prove difficult if Quinn has anything to do with it. But while those two women face off over whether the nuptials should go ahead or not, it is someone surprising who manages to spill a shocking secret that could upend everything. Shauna has a hard enough time fighting her own conscience as she prepares to make her vows. Dejected Brooke heads homeward and is completely taken off-guard by what she finds waiting for her. Meanwhile, Eric catches Quinn in her latest round of scheming. She tries desperately to salvage what’s left of her relationship, but this is the last straw and her life is about to change radically. As Carter delivers some unexpected information, Zende returns to town, fresh from his latest fashion success in Paris. Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out who will be modeling a sexy Forrester Creations original.

Days of Our Lives

Tripp attempts to dig himself out of the mess that he’s been mired in by explaining what happened to Steve. But how willing is he going to be to listen? Claire is all ears as Allie gives her the latest dirt about Tripp. If it’s enough to shock Claire, just imagine how Steve and Kayla will react when they discover what Allie has been saying. Meanwhile, Melinda puts the pressure on Eli to help her plot to put Kristen away for good, even if that means doing some underhanded things. Across Salem, Philip finally notices just how much Xander has been attempting to undermine his place in the family. It’s not long before he is making mysterious calls and Xander is given his walking orders from Victor. Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to discover who reveals Ciara’s fate.

General Hospital

After getting a disturbing call from Ryan, Ava isn’t sure where she should be turning. Perhaps as a result of her confusion, the Jerome winds up being strangely kind to Carly. Meanwhile, Jason is eager to get the Cyrus situation under control and tells his plan to Sonny. He urges Epiphany to lay low for a while. Dustin may not be sure where to go after Lulu asks him to move in with her, especially since she is determined to write a story exposing Cyrus. Renault has new orders for Jordan while Cameron wishes that he had some order in his life. He’s still having trouble working out his feelings while Joss is having a terrible time getting anything to work. Molly attempts to steer TJ away from finding out that she cheated on him by getting him to focus on the future. Brook Lynn attempts to carve out a future for herself but is soon startled by Monica before she is slouching off to apologize to Olivia. While Ned is on edge, Willow is making a life-altering choice about her future in Port Charles. As she tries to face her problems, Sasha is opening up about hers to Valentin. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to read which character is suffering from some serious regret.

The Young and the Restless

As Chloe and Kevin are eagerly waiting for something to arrive in Genoa City, Nate may soon be wishing he could take a step back. As he tempts disaster, Jack discovers that he’s more closely connected to Lauren than he thought. Nick stumbles on a secret and is soon sharing his worries with Sharon. While the parents ponder what to do about Faith, Phyllis remains determined not to back down. Lily won’t let Billy push her around and tries to keep him in line, but will she be distracted when a tempting offer comes her way? Abby orders Chance to cut all of his ties with Adam, who is continuing to cause friction for Nikki and Victor. As Chelsea takes off, Nikki starts making confessions. All the family turmoil gives Victoria the opportunity to make another bold move. Pretty soon, her father is trying to make peace with her. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who is forced to make a difficult decision.

