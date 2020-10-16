Soaps’ Biggest Stars in Halloween’s Scariest Movies, From Friday the 13th to… Well, You’ll See — If You Dare!
That’s not a rash, folks — we have actual goosebumps.
Oh, we know. You don’t need to tell us — we know: You tune in to The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful for the frightfully complicated romances, not the actual… you know… frights. But Halloween is just around the corner, so we thought that we’d take a step to the left and shine a spotlight unbidden on some of your favorite stars’ scariest movies.
Again, we know — you thought that The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman in a pissy mood was disturbing enough. But it turns out that Ol’ Crankypants isn’t the surest-fire thing to induce palpitations in the name of entertainment. In fact, included in our list of thrillers featuring daytime all-stars are horror classics whose titles alone strike terror into the hearts of cineastes. There are B-movies giving a break to A-list talents, sci-fi films that put the “extra” in “extraterrestrial” and slasher flicks that gave a whole new meaning to the word “Cut!” There are even a few classics in there that are more suspenseful than scream-inducing — a treat, not a trick, for our more squeamish readers.
Among the actors featured are a pair of Emmy winners from The Young and the Restless, a Days of Our Lives heartthrob on whom we’ve always had an eye — yes, just the one — and a heroine from The Bold and the Beautiful for whom the journey actually wasn’t nearly as important as the destination — her character’s (gulp) final one.
To check out your Netflix-and-thrill playlist, click on the photo gallery below. But by all means, be forewarned: Some of the images that you’re about to see are… not even not pretty, downright “Ack!”-causing. Are you brave enough to continue? Sure ya are, if you survived Marlena Evans’ possession, Ryan Chamberlain’s murder spree and Sheila Carter’s reign(s) of terror — and we know you did!