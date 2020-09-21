Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Birthday celebrations, behind-the-scenes hijinks, and plot speculation.

Catch every twist in the world of daytime with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from September 14 – 18.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Find out what happened when Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) went for a laugh in a behind-the-scenes photo with co-star Annika Noelle (Hope). Then see how stars from the show reacted to Jimmy Fallon making fun of them on the Tonight Show. Take a look at the character on the soap who has been the most unlucky in the love department and run through our list of seven soap actresses who could change his life. We also have a list of eight men who would be better for Katie than Bill, even if he is trying to redeem himself again. Visit the Bold and the Beautiful news room to read why we are happy to see a new rivalry brewing. And Candace finds Quinn’s latest scheme inane, is exasperated by the Logan sisters trying to push Katie back to Bill, and loved goofy Steffy and Finn in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of our Lives

In a shocking turn of events that has left fans divided, longtime star Melissa Reeves is temporarily out as Jennifer Horton. She is being recast by soap hopper Cady McClain (Dixie, All My Children, Kelly, Young and Restless and Rosanna, As the World Turns). Reeves also revealed this week that she is expecting another grandchild. See how the fans reacted to the recast before reading about how her co-star Matthew Ashford (Jack) is coping with his mother’s passing. Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) also had a hard and horrifying week. You can see how she’s been coping by checking out the dance video she posted. Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) faced some emotional rawness as well as she said goodbye to a loved one. On a lighter note, Martha Madison (Belle) explained what can suck the joy out of acting. In the latest spoiler videos, Jack had something to be confused about while Gwen’s nefarious partner was finally revealed. As Kristen prepares to face her worst nightmare, we look at what a disaster it could be for Tripp and his family if Ava Vitali returns. Visit our Days of our Lives news room to get all that and more. Finally, Richard was thrilled to see Jan pressing Belle’s buttons, less impressed by Hope’s predictable departure plot, and cheered Sami being called names in his Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

Test your knowledge of the life of Sam McCall with our quiz before getting our guess at Holly’s chance for survival now that she’s turned up alive. On the anniversary of Vanessa Marcil making her first appearance as Brenda, we look back at her character’s raucous life and whether she could be coming back to make waves in Port Charles. It was also the anniversary of the passing of John Ingle (Edward). We celebrate his life and look back at five scandalous stories, including one that tore the Quartermaines apart. Check that out along with a list of the show’s thirty best characters before finding out why Maura West (Ava) is suffering from an aching heart. Her onscreen brother William DeVry (Julian) was startled by the reaction to a recent tweet he made about Mark Wahlberg. Max Gail said an emotional goodbye to his character as Mike died this week. Read what he had to say about his time working on the series and get our speculation on what the crushing loss could do to the Corinthos family. As she turned fifty, Laura Wright (Carly) reflected on the past decade of her life and posted a revealing photo of herself. Take a look at that and James Patrick Stuart’s new look along with his moving tribute to his wife on their twentieth anniversary in our General Hospital news room. Plus, Dustin weighs in on Mike’s passing, is not happy about Alexis’ new plot, won’t be getting his hopes up for Nikolas and Ava, but was thrilled by Holly’s story in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Doug Davidson has confirmed that his character will soon be seen in Genoa City again but warned that fans of Paul shouldn’t get too excited. We look at what story his fans wish he had before looking at what is going to bring Amanda and Devon even closer together. It turns out that being Hilary’s sister is only the start of the bombshells that will be dropping. While Adam is calling for yet another war against Victor, we’re a lot more interested in his relationship with Sharon. Get a glimpse of Shemar Moore (Malcolm) showing off his new ride and watch Lauralee Bell saying a bittersweet goodbye to the home that belonged to her late parents. And Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) celebrated her birthday by eating lots of cake. Get the details in our Young and the Restless news room. Finally, Candace can’t stand Adam and Billy dominating the show, thinks the writers are out of touch with what viewers want, and loved the Amanda reveal in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

And have a look through the gallery of the 20 best soap opera love triangles.