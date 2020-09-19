Images: Charles Dharapak/Associated Press, NBC, ABC, CBS

RBG passed away on September 18 at the age of 87.

No one can say that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hadn’t fought the good fight. For years, she’d undergone surgeries to beat back pancreatic cancer, only to succumb on September 18 after serving for 27 years on the United States’ highest judicial body. Just days before her death, she dictated a statement to her granddaughter — one that resonated throughout the daytime community: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“I’d have given her a year off my life to grant this request,” Instagrammed General Hospital alumnus Ryan Paevey, who played Nathan. “Rest in peace… and thank you, thank you, thank you for all you’ve done.”

Before becoming only the second woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg waged war for gender equality and, ultimately, changed for the better the world as women knew it. “This woman was a hero for us all!” wrote Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital). On-screen daughter Eden McCoy (Josslyn) concurred, calling RBG “the best.”

Reeling, Rena Sofer (Quinn, The Bold and the Beautiful) Instagrammed, “I have no words.” Still, she managed to muster up a few, straight from the heart. “You did such great work for us all!” she wrote. “You will be beyond missed.”

All My Children icon Susan Lucci (Erica) marveled that even “at 87, [Ginsburg] left us too soon. I’d hoped she’d go on forever — and somehow, I thought she might. I can only hope she’s with her beloved [husband] Marty now.”

Days of our Lives‘ Stephen Nichols (Steve) called Ginsburg’s death a “great loss,” with leading lady Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) agreeing that it’s “so devastating.” General Hospital vet Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) just wanted someone to “say it isn’t so” — but thanked RBG “for your contribution to the world.”

General Hospital Emmy winner Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) tweeted that while “I am not big on Kardashian-ing my life… if I did, right now in light of RBG dying, you would see my child, Kate, inconsolable, crying and me trying to console her.

“The death of RBG,” she added, “and the fear she has for her future is real.”

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle (Hope) posted an RBG quote that perhaps can lead the way for those in mourning going forward: “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

The Young and the Restless‘ Greg Rikaart (Kevin) suggested that we all “fight for what is right the way RBG fought.”

Since this is already a glum post (try as it might to be uplifting), it’s fitting somehow that below it, you’ll find a photo gallery of all of the daytime stars who have died in 2020. It’s been a hell of a year — emphasis on the “hell.”