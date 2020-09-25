Images: Jill Johnson/JPI (4)

They get by with a little help from their friends.

On screen, our soaps are all about the epic love stories and torrid triangles. But off screen, the center stage is often reserved for the bromances, the real-life friendships that spring up between castmates (and sometimes even actors from different shows).

So today Soaps.com is shining a spotlight on 20 daytime MVPs who have employed the buddy system to such great effect that some of them consider each other “my brother from another mother” — you know, the way Eric Martsolf (Ethan, Days of our Lives) regards his former Passions co-star Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless).

Other twosomes bro out in a manner that allows them to unleash their sillier sides. For instance, The Young and the Restless’ Michael Mealor (Kyle) probably wouldn’t get this goofy with anyone but pal Josh Swickard (Chase, General Hospital). On second thought, maybe he would. But that’s not the point.

Included in our list of daytime’s 10 sweetest bromances is the one that was born between two of The Young and the Restless’ most beloved mainstays (even if the show just refuses to give one of them a real storyline!), one that evolved for a pair of General Hospital stars who are as thick as thieves whether in character or not, and a duo from The Bold and the Beautiful that has been simpatico for so long that their get-togethers are now family affairs.

Ready to be “aww”-struck by some guys who aren’t afraid to admit that they get by with a little help from their friends? Just click on the photo gallery below.