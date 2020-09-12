Bickering, bonding, and badgering.

Stay ahead of what’s on tap for the week of September 14 – 18 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from September 21 – 25.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Having made up his mind, Bill announces which woman he has committed to, but will she appreciate the gesture? Ridge isn’t exactly enjoying Quinn’s attempt to talk him into giving Shauna a second shot. Meanwhile, Liam is not impressed by anything when it comes to Finn. He starts to worry that the doctor’s intentions aren’t great, especially where Steffy is concerned. After a dressing down, Finn tells Steffy how he really feels. Thomas isn’t happy to see Liam back to his old habit of stringing women along. They both tattle to Ridge about the Steffy situation. All this bickering seems to be taking its toll on Steffy, who has been hiding all the pain pills she’s been popping. She might have a harder time hiding what happens next. Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out what Liam and Hope are disagreeing about.

Days of our Lives

John finally makes his way back to consciousness, but he’s not feeling better. There are some complications, and there’s also plenty of rage as he rips into Sami over what she did. Her family life is about to get a little thinner as Eric receives an offer that will change his life forever. Xander hopes that he’ll be able to get things back on track when he stumbles on a way to get Philip out of his way in Salem. Things are still far from clear sailing for Ben as he dreams of the future he wanted to build with Ciara. Belle can barely believe her eyes when she catches Claire hanging out with Jan. And Hope has serious doubts that what she’s seeing could be the truth. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who has heartbreaking news.

General Hospital

Britt has barely been back in Port Charles for five minutes and she’s already tearing into Julian. Meanwhile, Cyrus isn’t holding back in keeping Sam horrified. Liz is appalled by her own actions and apologizes to Franco about them. Nina and Jax inch closer as she opens up to him about her malevolent mother. As she hopes for the future, the same can’t be said for Ned. He starts to lash out at Lucy but finds it in his heart to offer Alexis his help. Sonny’s friends and family are behind him when he needs it. Although Stella has been a great help to him, Curtis is not feeling the same way about his aunt. As Sonny ponders how life could have been different, Carly gets some needed confirmation so that she can move on with her life. While she is confiding in Jason, Joss is bonding with Brando. Molly’s unease is only increasing but Michael and Willow seem to be progressively more comfortable in each other’s company. While he is distracted by Brook Lynn’s condition, Ava is managing to recover her sense of self by spending some time with Avery. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out who is backed into a corner.

The Young and the Restless

Kyle has already taken plenty of flak from the Abbotts about his relationship, but now it’s Victor’s turn. He’s not convinced that Kyle is really committed to Summer. Sharon may be questioning her own commitments after she has a dream about Adam. The Newman is starting to feel more paranoid than usual thanks to Chance issuing an ultimatum to him. Chelsea is no less suspicious, and this seems to extend to a lot more people. Concerned about Sharon, she sets a trap for her, but she’s also gunning for Billy. The Abbott is managing to keep one step ahead of Adam, but he’s going to need some help to stay there. Perhaps Jack will be the one to step up? He has some problems of his own. His smile gets wiped off following a lecture from Phyllis. As the redhead turns around to rip into Nick, Amanda finds herself on the angry end of Elena. Could this be because Amanda has finally started opening up to Devon? Things are about to get a lot more complicated when what’s always been obvious is confirmed – she appears to be Hilary’s twin. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who discovers a clue about the past.

