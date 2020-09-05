Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Colliding confessions and backfiring schemes.

Stay ahead of all the action for the week of September 7 – 11 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from September 14 – 18.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It may have taken a while, but Liam has realized that Hope won’t be able to keep to her commitment and starts to freak out about it. In the meantime, Steffy is starting to lose it after Finn turns down her desperate request. While she is getting increasingly vulnerable, Ridge is going on the warpath and faces off against Bill, calling the stallion out for stomping on his family. Luckily for Ridge, it turns out that someone is on his side. It certainly isn’t Quinn, who is pulling out all the stops to split him away from Brooke. After their latest bid at a reunion is ruined, Ridge runs to Eric to complain that his wife is wrecking his life. And Katie and Brooke attempt to put the latest round of unpleasantness behind them, but soon realize all is not as it seems. Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to find out whose joke goes too far.

Days of our Lives

He may be back, but he’s still not quite back in the swing of things. Philip’s attempt to reunite with Belle spins out of his control. Across Salem, Eric and Nicole are desperate for a bit of closure as they wait for the judge to rule on who will get the custody of Allie’s baby. As Jack and Shawn manage to discover the terrible truth about Vincent, Ciara manages to get herself in yet another situation that could wind up killing her. Meanwhile, Abigail may start to feel murderous after Jake tells her that something is going on between Gwen and Chad. It is not long before Abigail’s return has Gwen’s plans spiraling out of control. As Gwen desperately tries to salvage what she started, Chad may be busy trying to rescue his relationship once he makes a confession. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who attempts to save Ciara.

General Hospital

Alexis remains disoriented about what’s been happening in her life. Sam isn’t exactly feeling easy about her own life either. While Lulu looks in on Kevin, Jordan goes looking for answers. Pretty soon, she’s confronting Cyrus and demanding some explanations. Meanwhile, Carly decides to have a chat with Brick as Mike continues to decline rapidly. Joss decides it’s time to pay her grandfather a visit at Turning Woods. She’s feeling a bit confused after she confronts Cam for kissing Trina. As Olivia gets even more upset than she’s been lately, Franco feels the need to defend Liz, who is actually feeling pretty guilty. As Ava makes a confession to the artist, Epiphany starts to worry that things at General Hospital may never be the same again. Could this have anything to do with Britt coming back to town? Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out who receives a mysterious call.

The Young and the Restless

Even though she has been seeing a different side of Theo lately, Lola is still managing to resist his charms. Phyllis doesn’t seem to care about being charming as she takes control. If that wasn’t enough for Nick to worry about, Victoria’s latest move leaves him in shock. Across Genoa City, Chance tries to help Adam, but it looks increasingly like nothing will help. Victor’s latest bid to aid his son seriously backfires and fuels the problems in his relationship with Nikki. Adam’s shocking statements leave Chelsea pushed into a corner and getting paranoid. While she is railing at Sharon to get to the truth, Billy is barreling ahead with his latest revenge scheme. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who is hiding something from Billy.

