Michael B Jordan Breaks Silence on Chadwick Boseman’s Death: ‘I Wish We Had More Time’
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
All My Children, Black Panther actor pays tribute to man he considered his big brother.
Soap opera alum Michael B Jordan, who played Reggie Montgomery on All My Children, a role originated by Chadwick Boseman, broke his silence on Boseman’s death at just 43 years of age on August 28. The actor, who also appeared opposite Boseman in Marvel’s Black Panther in 2018, considered the late star a ‘big brother’ and took his time to try and find the words in the days following the news that his friend and colleague had passed away.
Jordan shared a series of photos of himself and Boseman together and began, “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” and repeatedly expressed the sentiment, “I wish we had more time,” throughout his written tribute.
He credited Boseman for ‘paving the way’ for him since All My Children at the age of 16, and mused, “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.” Jordan also talked about the late actor’s legacy, not only in the ‘legends and heroes’ he’s given the world, but in his caring, and expressed, “You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”
To conclude, Jordan reflected on what he would miss most about Boseman, stating, “I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets.” He finished his sentiments with ‘Rest In Power Brother’. See his full post and photos below.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
Our hearts go out to Michael B Jordan and Chadwick Boseman’s many friends, colleagues and loved ones on this incredible loss.
