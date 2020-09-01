Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

All My Children, Black Panther actor pays tribute to man he considered his big brother.

Soap opera alum Michael B Jordan, who played Reggie Montgomery on All My Children, a role originated by Chadwick Boseman, broke his silence on Boseman’s death at just 43 years of age on August 28. The actor, who also appeared opposite Boseman in Marvel’s Black Panther in 2018, considered the late star a ‘big brother’ and took his time to try and find the words in the days following the news that his friend and colleague had passed away.

Jordan shared a series of photos of himself and Boseman together and began, “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” and repeatedly expressed the sentiment, “I wish we had more time,” throughout his written tribute.

He credited Boseman for ‘paving the way’ for him since All My Children at the age of 16, and mused, “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.” Jordan also talked about the late actor’s legacy, not only in the ‘legends and heroes’ he’s given the world, but in his caring, and expressed, “You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

To conclude, Jordan reflected on what he would miss most about Boseman, stating, “I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets.” He finished his sentiments with ‘Rest In Power Brother’. See his full post and photos below.

Our hearts go out to Michael B Jordan and Chadwick Boseman’s many friends, colleagues and loved ones on this incredible loss.

