The Bold and the Beautiful

Find out who made the list of the most hated characters and where they fell in the ranking. Then get the other side of it by learning who was voted in as the most loved characters. Tanner Novlan (Finn) got some love thanks to the moving birthday message that he sent to his wife. See it before checking out the latest photos that Adrienne Frantz (Amber) shared of her kids that were too cute to keep to herself. Get it all in the Bold and the Beautiful news room. Then learn why Candace feels like the Ridge, Bill, and Brooke triangle is played out, is enjoying the vibe between Finn and Steffy, and is hoping for a Carter story in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of our Lives

We have the latest video preview of what’s ahead for this fall plus an updated list on all of the familiar faces who are coming back to Salem. Get the freshest casting updates, including Alison Sweeney’s (Sami) confirmation that she’s back for the long haul. Then learn what could be in store for Lucas Adams when he comes back as Tripp before getting the lowdown on what really had Camila Banus exiting and abruptly returning as Gabi. Her on-screen father A Martinez offered a few teases of what’s in store for his character and how it could tear apart the lives of his children. Meanwhile, Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) talked about why he hopes that Victoria Konefal will come back as Ciara. And Lauren Koslow (Kate) said a sad goodbye to a dear family member while Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) told one of her co-stars that they are her soulmate. Find out who it was in our Days of our Lives news room. Finally, Chrissi was riveted by Hope, thinks the dialogue is still lousy, and Nicole is bad as Sami in her Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

Robert hasn’t been able to admit that Holly is dead and there’s a good reason for that. We share the proof that she’s still kicking just in time for Emma Samms’ birthday. Her character’s return could prove to be the end for Finn and Anna. They probably aren’t the only couple in store for some serious upset either. It also looks like Britt’s return to Port Charles could ruin things for Maxie and Peter. Holly isn’t the only person likely to come back from the (apparently) dead. We have serious doubts that Nelle has really met her untimely demise… yet. Mark Lawson (Dustin) informed his followers that he has to leave for a while. Could that have something to do with him being frothing and feverish? Find out what Ingo Rademacher (Jax) did to make the cast and crew smile in our General Hospital news room. Then learn what will change Michael and Willow’s marriage and whether or not Franco’s killer tumor might be back. And don’t miss what had Maurice Benard (Sonny) in tears before learning why Dustin assumes that Nelle isn’t dead, thinks the scenes for Olivia and Ned have been great, and isn’t sure what to make of Dante’s new mission in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

We’ve ranked the 25 greatest characters from the history of Genoa City. Find out who made the cut before getting nostalgic with a tour of Shemar Moore’s (Malcolm) history with the soap opera. Meanwhile, Michael Muhney (ex-Adam) made a surprising confession while Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) resurfaced following her brief ‘disappearance’. Don’t miss what Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) promised to his wife on their anniversary, and which of his co-stars had something to be shocked about in the love department. Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) finally made some headlines for something other than his love life. Meanwhile, Bryton James (Devon) reflected on his happy partnership with co-star Brytni Sarpy (Elena). What Chelsea discovers may convince her that the worst things she suspected about Adam and Sharon are true. As Victoria seems ready to move on with a new man, Summer makes a choice that could upset Kyle’s life forever. With more shake-ups on the way, it looks like viewers can expect to see more of Paul, Dru, and even Melody Thomas Scott’s (Nikki) real hair. Don’t miss the warning that Eric Braeden (Victor) issued in our Young and the Restless news room. Finally, Candace is losing faith that the show can get better, but enjoyed the fluffy stuff, even if she is tired of the Billy theme in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Hallmark movies, primetime appearances, and passed away

Following a battle with cancer, former All My Children actor Chadwick Boseman passed away. Find out which familiar faces from daytime are going to be popping up on primetime shows in the coming months. The Hallmark Channel has five new films coming out this fall and we have the details. We name a performer of the week and look at some of the flaws of the latest episodes to air on all four soaps. Since all the shows have been back on the air, the ratings have taken a serious nosedive. Find out why we think this happened in the Soaps.com news room.

