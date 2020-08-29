Matt Kennedy/Marvel/Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Another day, another heartache.

Hollywood is in mourning for Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28 at the age of 43 following a. battle with colon cancer, the Associated Press reports. Though the actor is best known as T’Challa in the blockbuster Black Panther, he also has a past in daytime: He originated the role of Jackson Montgomery’s adopted son, Reggie, on All My Children back in 2003. But he only played the part for a week.

“It’s one of those things where you get a role, and you don’t really know,” he told The Wrap in 2019. “When I got it, I was like, ‘This is not part of my manifesto. This is not part of what I want to do. How can I make it work?’”

It turned out that he couldn’t make it work. Boseman didn’t like the way that Reggie was depicted as being a stereotypical gang member. “I remember going home and thinking, ‘Do I say something to them about this? Do I just do it?’ And I couldn’t just do it,” he recalled. “I had to voice my opinions.”

As a result, the ABC soap let him go and recast with — ironically — his future Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan. “But they took my suggestions, or some of them,” he noted. “And for me, honestly, that’s what this is about.”

In a statement tweeted out by Boseman’s family, they revealed that “Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” they added. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Needless to say, our hearts go out to the Boseman family at this time. It is with great sadness that we will have to add him to the below photo gallery of daytimers we’ve lost in 2020.