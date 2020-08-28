Images: NBC (2)

It’s yet another sad day for longtime soap fans.

Those of us who loved Another World in the 1980s are feeling a loss today, as California’s Crescenta Valley Weekly reports that Marcus Smythe passed away on August 20 at the age of 70. Though all these years later, you might not remember his name, you’ll surely recall him when reminded that he was the third and final actor to play the conniving Peter Love.

According to the paper, Smythe died at home surrounded by family following a three-year battle with brain cancer. He’s survived by wife Suzanne Goddard and two sons, among other relatives.

In addition to Another World, the daytime vet also appeared on Guiding Light as Gordon Middleton and Search for Tomorrow as Dane Taylor. But it’s the role of Peter with which he’s most closely associated — largely owing to the cad’s disastrous marriage to horse trainer Brittany Peterson. How disastrous was it? Uh, she was convicted of his attempted murder — that disastrous! (You can get a taste of their toxic dynamic in the 1986 episode below.)

Given the current state of affairs in the world, an in-person memorial for Smythe has been put off until such time that it can be held safely. In lieu of flowers, his family is said to encourage contributions to a favorite charity or to a Democrat running in the upcoming elections.

Now that you’re here and, if you too were an Another World fan, bummed to read this news, you might as well go all in and review the below photo gallery of other daytime greats lost to us in 2020.