Image: Priscilla Grant/Courtesy Everett Collection; Jill Johnson/JPI

Soap opera alums fill up the primetime & streaming fall lineup.

Fall TV is back! Sort of. Due to the recent industry shutdown, several returns have been delayed. Therefore, days of the week and times have been released for when the shows are scheduled to air, but exact premiere dates are still pending. What we do know is the primetime TV lineup is chockful of soap opera alums, which you can find in the photo gallery below.

More: Primetime soaps to stream right now

Before diving into the fall season schedule, we have a few updates on soap-opera-alum-starring TV series that have been pushed to an expected midseason slot. Those include Mario Lopez’s (Christian Ramirez, The Bold and the Beautiful) rebooted Saved by the Bell streaming on Peacock, Molly Burnett’s (Melanie Jonas, Days of our Lives) Queen of the South on USA, Kira Sedgwick’s (Julia Shearer, Another World) Call Your Mother on ABC, Mark Consuelos’ (Mateo Santos, All My Children) Riverdale on The CW, Melissa Fumero’s (Adriana Cramer, One Life to Live) Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC, Felisha Cooper (Sasha Thompson, The Bold and the Beautiful) in Manifest on NBC, and Tika Sumpter’s (Layla Williamson, One Life to Live) mixed-ish on ABC.

Speaking of Sumpter, her season 8 midseason return of The Haves and Have Nots premiered on OWN August 25. The premiere marked Brytni Sarpy’s (Elena Dawson, The Young and the Restless) series debut and also stars Peter Parros (Ben Harris, As the World Turns; Ben Price, One Life to Live) and Eva Tamargo (Pilar Lopez-Fitzgerald, Passions).

Another option for a soap opera alum filled TV series is season 5 of Lucifer which dropped on Netflix August 21. The series about the Devil solving crimes and falling in love in Los Angeles stars Kevin Alejandro (Dominic Hughes, The Young and the Restless) as series regular Detective Dan Espinosa. The current season’s guest stars include Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless), Justin Bruening (Jamie Martin, All My Children), and Dennis Haysbert (Ron Clark, The Young and the Restless).

Who are you most looking forward to seeing in primetime this fall and beyond? Who did we miss? Tell us below and then look through the photo gallery to find out where you’ll see your favorite daytime stars in primetime this fall. Sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter for the latest soap opera news.