New love is on the horizon as the season begins to change.

The Fall Harvest Hallmark movies are the favorites of some of the Soaps.com staff who can’t get enough. July’s Hallmark’s Summer Nights movie event went over well with our readers who adore those. They’re not going to want to miss the Hallmark Channel’s Fall Harvest special this year. Coming up are five brand new premieres beginning on Saturday September 19 which run through Saturday October 17. Viewers will get to watch as old flames reignite and new couples fall in love. Take note of the full schedule below, as well as the promo videos…

Love at Daisy Hills

Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams will play Jo and Blake in Love at Daisy Hills. Jo’s father calls her ex-boyfriend Blake to help when the family’s general store is losing money. Jo discovers what’s going on and will find herself fighting for the future, as well as looking back on the past. The movie premieres Saturday September 19 at 9:00 PM.

Love at Look Lodge

Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz star in Love at Look Lodge as Lily and Noah. A Look Lodge activities director name Lily works toward a promotion by entertaining a wedding party. While trying to keep her boss – and sister – happy, Lily helps the bride’s brother, Noah, plan the wedding as a way to reconnect with his estranged family. Tune in Saturday September 26 at 9:00 PM.

Country at Heart

Jessy Schram and Niall Matter appear as Nashville songwriter Grady and struggling country singer Shayna in Country at Heart. When inspiration for a new song is in order, the duo teams up to produce the next big single but things get complicated. In the end, a hit song is born as well as the makings of true love. Look for the original songs Big Deal, A Life in a Love and Right in Front of You, which were all written specifically for the movie, to be performed by the lead actors. Stay tuned for the premiere Saturday October 3 at 9:00 PM.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet

Chaley Rose stars as Josie, alongside Nathan Witte, in My Best Friend’s Bouquet. Josie Hughes believes in old school romance – one where her true love will sweep her off her feet – and where the one who catches a bouquet at a wedding is ‘meant to be’. Josie catches the bouquet at her friend’s wedding, and though she has some reservations, after meeting Will she thinks he’s the one… but ‘the one’ has been right in front of her all along… The new movie airs Saturday October 10 at 9:00 PM.

Sweet Autumn

The last movie in the lineup, first reported by ET features Days of our Lives alum Nikki DeLoach (Brenda) and Andrew Walker as Maggie and Dex in Sweet Autumn. Maggie is stunned when she returns home for the reading of her Aunt Dee’s will and learns a maple supplier named Dex, along with herself, each inherited half of her aunt’s famed maple candy business. As they search for answers through a paper trail, left by Dee, Maggie and Dex bond, leaving Maggie to decide where she really belongs. Tune in for the final feature Saturday October 17 at 9:00 PM.

