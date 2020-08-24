Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson, XTArroyo, John Paschal/JPI

Behind-the-scenes glimpses, dismaying decisions, and birthday wishes.

Don’t miss a moment with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from August 17 – 21 and so much more.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Karla Mosley’s (Maya) daughter had an accident but she’s doing okay. Get the details, as well as the lowdown on what happened when production was interrupted after a Bell-Phillip Television staffer had a positive test. Then go behind-the-scenes with Denise Richards (Shauna) as she tries to balance keeping cool and looking glamorous. Her character is going to have a hard time keeping it together now that her wedding to Ridge has been revealed as a sham. We weigh in on who he should choose and the choice he’s likely to make. Either way, it looks obvious that Shauna is in a losing situation. Get nostalgic as we look back at a scene-stealer from the past on the anniversary of her death and learn what Courtney Hope revealed her character Sally was doing when Wyatt wasn’t looking. Plus, get our bet on who Wyatt will be paired with next. Read all about it in the Bold and the Beautiful news room. And Candace thinks that plots are moving at a snail’s pace, finds Dr. Finnegan a bit dry, but was relieved to have a break from Wyatt and Flo in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of our Lives

Relive the romance that was John and Marlena’s first wedding before hearing how Deidre Hall (Marlena) and the cast are preparing to head back to the set for September. Some big moments are already being promised, and we look back at a few of the pivotal scenes Sami (Alison Sweeney) has had in her history in Salem. Could Rafe figure in her future? It looks like Galen Gering won’t be leaving the role behind after all. Find out what details from his character’s past may impact on his future and what happens after he rescues Hope. Ken Corday came out to admit that he was ‘dismayed’ by Kristian Alfonso’s (Hope) choice to quit. Meanwhile, Camila Banus (Gabi) will also be back on the canvas soon, in spite of her character’s rumored exit. Sonny received an offer that could spell the exit of his character and another killer twist in Ben’s life could seriously influence his future. While it looks like John Black could be heading for death yet again, Philip Kiriakis has returned to town. We look at some of the craziest things that have happened to him in a life that’s been anything but normal and also weigh in on why he needs to be paired with Chloe again. Of course, it doesn’t look like any of this bodes well for Xander. Find out why in our Days of our Lives news room where we also have the latest fan fiction featuring Harold and Henderson. Finally, Chrissi looks at the conflicts over Allie’s baby, isn’t enjoying Lani’s whining, thinks Sonny is being dense, and was thrilled by Philip’s return in her Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

Get a look at what made the taping of Wiley’s scene run smoothly. Then see what Kelly Monaco had to say about returning to the role of Sam. The actress has assured viewers that there is plenty of exciting material ahead. This might include Sam and Jason’s relationship being blown up. We look at the rumors as well as the possible plot twist for the couple that the show seems unwilling to play. Find out what former Nathan is unwilling to do now that Ryan Paevey is feeling betrayed. In the latest action in Port Charles, Marcus is back from the dead, but this could prove be the death knell for Jordan. Réal Andrews revealed who brought him back and who may also be on the way. Risa Dorken has returned with a new look as Nurse Amy. She came back in time for the Nurses Ball, which has proven to be more unpredictable than it’s been in years. However, we think that it might be about time to end the annual event. Visit our General Hospital news room to find out why before learning what had Kimberly McCullough (Robin) running through ‘apocalyptic smoke’ and getting an update on Vanessa Marcil’s (Brenda) health. Plus, Dustin digs into Nikolas and Ava’s scheming, Maxie accidentally revealing she’s pregnant, Taggert’s predictable return, and his relief that Julian stopped being a wuss in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden (Victor) left his castmates shocked. Find out why before learning about the upcoming story that’s likely to destroy Victor and Nikki’s relationship again. Meanwhile, it looks obvious that Adam and Sharon are headed for a reunion. But there’s a big return on the way that could seriously mess up his life. Maybe it will also help his latest storyline make sense, because that isn’t happening so far. Courtney Hope (Sally) may have left Bold and Beautiful but she’s on the way to Genoa City. Melissa Ordway (Abby) is about to get a lot busier as she moves to Nashville. Could this change anything for her staying on Young and Restless? It looks like another war is brewing for the Newman family and Victoria will be in the thick of it. The company may not survive, but we’ve notice nine men who might take the chance to woo her. Take a tour of Michelle Stafford’s (Phyllis) L.A. cottage and see how Brytni Sarpy (Elena) wished Bryton James (Devon) a happy birthday with a revealing video. Visit our Young and the Restless news room to find out what heartbreak Jordi Vilasuso’s (Rey) wife shared. Finally, Candace thinks Sharon’s cancer story is fizzling, wishes Traci would get a personal life, and hopes the soap tries some controversial pairings in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

