Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Bitter arguments, haunting encounters, and dangerous lives.

Get a taste of what’s on the menu for the week of August 24 – 28 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from August 31 – September 4.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter is still settling back into the flow of things and Zoe seems more than happy to help him get comfortable. The same can’t be said for Ridge and Brooke. The perpetually troubled couple discovers that reconciling once again is going to be a lot harder than they were hoping for. Brooke tries her old trick of using lingerie to make the world right, but it doesn’t look like that will be enough this time. When Ridge doesn’t come back to her one night, she goes looking for him and things may never be the same again. Meanwhile, Quinn continues trying to convince Shauna that they are in the right and Brooke deserves what she gets. She puts the pressure on Bill to tell her what happened between him and the blonde. As they get into a loud and ugly battle, Katie walks in and hears something shocking. Is Brooke prepared to hear what Shauna plans to tell her? Read the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers to see whose love affair ends in tragedy.

Days of our Lives

Things only keep getting more uncomfortable for Ciara. She can’t help but notice that something is seriously off about Ben when he decides to take her somewhere creepy. Pretty soon, the psycho in him is coming out, but it seems to be directed at Eve rather than his wife. How will Eve cope as she’s haunted by a vision of her dead daughter? Meanwhile, Eric attempts to solve a problem with Belle, but that won’t be enough to solve the much bigger problem of Sami, who is still gunning for Nicole. Across Salem, Rafe and Hope decide what they want to do with their future. Those plans could go off the rails after he has an encounter with an intruder. And even though Gabi and Jake give in to their lust for each other, that doesn’t seem to be enough to keep her in town. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who confesses the truth to Marlena.

General Hospital

Marital life isn’t going as well for Willow as she’d hoped. In fact, it looks pretty terrible. While she is getting support from a surprising source, Michael is testing his theory about why things are going seriously awry in Port Charles. As his mom tries to help him out, Joss is making confessions and Jax is getting protective. All of this is only making Michael worry more. Meanwhile, Ned and Olivia are getting more anxious by the moment and Julian realizes just how deep of a hole he’s dug himself into. At least things aren’t looking great for Nelle either. The same can be said for Nikolas, who is looking to Spencer for help while Ava is getting close to smug. Jason is trying not to leap to conclusions, but Sonny feels like he finally has the information he needs. Jax needs some information of his own and turns to Jordan, but she’s got some more serious problems. While Curtis is beating himself up, Portia is trying to stay positive. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out what Sam is worried about now.

The Young and the Restless

If Adam’s life wasn’t already in danger, it’s about to get even more dangerous and he’s bringing Sharon into it with him. Victor continues trying to bend the rules to help his son, and he may have gone too far again. While she’s in Kansas, Chelsea stumbles upon something that leaves her shocked. Back in Genoa City, Nick and Phyllis continue to scheme and she’s expecting to come out on top, but they could hit a snag when he gets on the wrong side of his father. Meanwhile, Devon is eager to get some answers about what is really going on between Amanda and Nate. She’s been bonding with Elena. Bonding is also the order of the day for Billy and Victoria when they are forced to work together during a crisis. But Lily is being a lot less supportive of him. Summer decides what she needs now and it could cause some upset. Lola is pushing Theo too far, and Kyle isn’t far behind. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to learn who is moving on with something new.

