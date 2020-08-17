Image: Howard Wise, Jill Johnson, John Paschal/JPI

Hijinx, houses for sale, and a horrible year.

Catch every last detail with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from August 10 – 14 and so much more.

The Bold and the Beautiful

With Maya possibly back on the way into the romantic fray, we look at five possible love interests that she could have. Even if she doesn’t come back to rock the boat, more than a few relationships look doomed thanks to Quinn and Shauna. And it may already be too late to salvage Shauna’s character. Read all about it in the Bold and the Beautiful news room before finding out why Candace is not enjoying the thought of Wyatt and Flo having children, reads the writing on the wall for Eric and Quinn’s marriage, and likes the change in Thomas in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of our Lives

Last week, Chad was caught locking lips with someone he shouldn’t have and someone may have lost more than it was worth when they tangled with Sami. This week, Philip Kiriakis is headed back to Salem, and he’s not the only one. You’ll be shocked to see who is coming back from the dead. Find out which other surprising returns are on the way before discovering why Galen Gering (Rafe) thinks that Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) wants to kill him and which other co-star he annoyed. Get even more backstage gossip by finding out what ‘dastardly’ message Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire) sent to a colleague. Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) spoke out about bad behavior on the set of General Hospital and how that compared to Days. She also gave us an exclusive scoop on her new Hallmark Christmas movie. Kate Mansi (Abby) revealed some sad news about her wedding. To honor his fiancée Angie Harmon on her birthday, Greg Vaughan (Eric) made a moving promise. Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Shawn Christian (Daniel) are planning to move. The actors have put their home in Studio City on the market. Take a look inside before catching some hilarious bloopers from Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and don’t miss some photos of a Days of our Lives alum’s new baby bump in our Days of our Lives newsroom. Finally, Lori fills in for Christine to dish on Xander and Sarah’s reunion, wishes Gwen had some more depth, and wonders if there is a future for Ben and Claire in her Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

Chad Duell (Michael) celebrated the birthday of his girlfriend Courtney Hope (ex-Sally, Bold and Beautiful). See how while we ponder what problem Michael’s marriage to Willow might be facing. Maurice Benard (Sonny) shared a tribute to his wife for their thirtieth wedding anniversary and also opened up about some of the problems that their family has been facing. Emme Rylan (Lulu) reflected on her terrible year and how it has changed her outlook on life. We look at why Carly and Peter are destined to eventually have a very different relationship and what ill wind is blowing for Sonny’s future. Find out which scene sent Eden McCoy (Joss) into tears and learn what mystery project has Finola Hughes (Anna) and Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke) re-uniting. We have an update on the status of the Nurses Ball and what viewers can expect from this year’s event as well as a forecast of what could be ahead for Valentin now that he has taken over ELQ and has a potential new love interest on the horizon. Visit our General Hospital newsroom for all of that and more. Plus, Dustin digs into the danger on the way for Willow, is baffled by the Renault plot, happy to see Olivia regaining some fire, and loved Ava’s portrait unveiling in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Melissa Ordway (Abby) was full of praise for her four-year-old after a surprise surgery. Find out what happened before seeing some heart-melting photos from an alum of her new son. Then learn what has Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) making an emotional disappearance from Instagram. We recount the stormy relationship between Phyllis and Nick and rejoice at Nick’s gleeful playing up of their suggestive dialogue. After pondering the future of that couple, we also relive Devon and Elena’s romance in light of the latest twist that could tear them apart. Will Cane’s return ruin any chance of the buddy Lily and Billy romance? It looks like it. And we have some more clues about what split up Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) and Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days of our Lives). Could it have been cheating? See how his ex-wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley (Sam, General Hospital) defended him. Visit our Young & Restless newsroom for the latest fan fiction. Finally, Candace comments on the first week of fresh episodes with some ambiguous feelings about the handling of Sharon’s cancer story, is intrigued by Victoria becoming Newman’s CEO again, but isn’t grabbed by Dina’s new mystery in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

