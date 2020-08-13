Image: Realtor.com

Guiding Light alum loves clean lines and classic touches.

Actress Brittany Snow of Pitch Perfect fame, who is known to daytime audiences for her role as Susan ‘Daisy’ LeMay on Guiding Light, has put her private Studio City house on the market for $2.749 million dollars, and her husband, Tyler Stanaland, is the listing agent with Compass. Snow married Stanaland back in March in a Malibu wedding ceremony, squeaking in the nuptials just before the viral lockdowns hit. The newlyweds also share an apartment in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

Snow’s Montecito Spanish-style home, purchased for $2.179 million in 2015, is tucked behind privacy gates in the Footbridge neighborhood of Studio City not far from trendy Ventura Boulevard and features 5 bedrooms and 6 baths. The actress worked with Meghan Noyes of House of Noyes on the interior design for the 3,830 square feet of living space, which took into account Snow’s love of clean lines, and features oak flooring and vaulted ceilings with wooden beams bathed in natural light.

More: Gorgeous home gallery! Soap alum’s Hidden Hills beauty

Highlights of the open concept home include a modern kitchen, formal dining room, master bedroom with dual closets, and a sumptuously elegant ensuite bath. Fireplaces feature in the master suite and the family room, which opens up to a terrace and the backyard via a 12-foot custom made bi-fold door system. Anchored with classic pieces, art, and throw pillows, the house also has an adorable reading nook, home gym, and laundry room.

Outside, the backyard features a pool and spa as well as a fire pit and lounging area.

View photos from Brittany Snow’s Studio City home in the gallery below. Be sure to sign up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get the latest soap news and features delivered straight to your inbox.