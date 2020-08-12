Image: Realtor.com

Edge of Night alum and family making moves as jail time looms.

The changes continue to come for former Edge of Night actress Lori Loughlin (Jody Travis) and her family amid the college admissions scandal. She and husband Mossimo Giannulli have purchased a new home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles just ahead of their next court date. Loughlin and Giannulli will be sentenced in just over a week and both are expected to do time in jail.

The actress, who lost her roles on Fuller House and Hallmark, purchased the new home, a 12,000 square foot contemporary farmhouse-style abode on 1.57 acres at the end of a private cul-de-sac, for $9.5 million, according to Variety. Last month, Loughlin and Giannulli sold their Bel Air villa to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen for $18.75 million dollars, which was a deep discount considering their original $28 million dollar asking price, which had already been dropped from $35 million.

Though the family is ‘downsizing’, their new Hidden Hills home, which features a varnished wood exterior, maple hardwood floors, a warm white paint scheme, and open concept living, still has 6 bedrooms and 9 baths. It boasts a great room with a marble fireplace, chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, temperature-controlled wine closet, home gym, movie theater/media room, office, and an outdoor dining and swimming pool area with views of the Calabasas and San Fernando Valley hills. The master suite, made cozy with another white marble fireplace, enjoys the same views along with an elegant ensuite bath. Loughlin’s former Full House co-star and fellow soap opera alum, John Stamos (Blackie Parrish, General Hospital) also resides in the Hidden Hills neighborhood.

