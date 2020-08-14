Images: Lisa Rose/JPI, ABC (3), John Paschal/JPI

Just goes to show, you never know what your — or anyone’s — next chapter will be.

We tend to think of soap stars as forever, unchanging objects of desire who switch roles, shows, networks, but never really leave the pond in which they are such big fish. (There are, of course, exceptions — occasionally even Oscar-nominated ones.) But for every lifer who remains in a lather for not just years but decades, there’s another daytimer who, for one reason or another, moves on.

That’s where their stories actually get super interesting. What do you do when you’ve been the kind of famous that inspires droves of fans to scream your name… but not the kind of famous where you can take your pick of parts a la Johnny Depp or Scarlett Johansson? How do you keep a roof over your head and food on the table? Do you give up your dream of stardom to face the reality of bills stacking up? Or do you creatively adapt that dream to your new reality?

That’s been a question that all of the soap alumni featured in the photo gallery below have had to answer, and they’ve done so with stunning imaginativeness. One has sought refuge in the church, others in X-rated movies. One has taken flight (literally), another has found money where his mouth is. To be clear, that is not a reference to those X-rated movies.

Wanna see what a dozen of your former favorites are up to now? Click on the photo gallery below, and all will be revealed. Who knows? Maybe their new lives will give you ideas about how you can reinvent yourself as well!