Spoilers, venting, back on the set, and wedding bells.

Don’t miss a moment with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from August 3 – 7 and so much more.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Courtney Hope’s time playing the role of Sally came to a fast end. The character’s rapid change and exit has left fans annoyed and claiming that she deserved better. Find out what warning the actress issued before getting a few hints about the upcoming controversial storyline that could lead to the biggest battle between Hope and Steffy so far. While this will undoubtedly leave Liam with a broken heart, his likely won’t be the only heart broken now that it looks like Maya is headed back to town. Read all about it in the Bold and the Beautiful news room. And Candace was sad about Sally’s exit, especially since it mostly consisted of people lecturing her, had a laugh about the lurch into Steffy’s pain pill plot, and wonders if Ridge and Shauna are really married in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of our Lives

Greg Vaughan revealed the real reason why he decided to leave the role of Eric behind. He’s not the only Days of our Lives actor to be venting about the way their character was treated. See what Kristian Alfonso (Hope) had to say and then catch the latest spoiler videos, including Hope and Ciara finding a battered Ben, and Eve caught spying. Kassie DePaiva (Eve) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) discussed how exhausting shooting his torture scenes were. We look at which other characters could lose their lives as Eve takes her revenge. Victoria Konefal (Ciara) questions some story choices while the latest spoiler video has Allie fleeing from the hospital and leaving her baby behind, a choice that could have an impact for generations. Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause (Jordan) was outraged on Selling Sunset season three when Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Young and Restless) ended their marriage with a text. Gabi’s final story may have been revealed. See what could send her packing as well as what brings Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) back to Salem for her next big storyline. Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) paid an emotional tribute and shared precious photos of her first grandchild. After reading her words of joy, find out who could be headed to town as Claire’s new love interest. Get a rundown on all latest casting shakeups before seeing which star of the soap opera shared an inspiring story about saving their dog’s life in our Days of our Lives news room. Finally, Christine is feeling put-off by screeching Eve, annoyed by alienating Allie, but giddy about Steve and Kayla in her Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

General Hospital has only been back on the air for a week and fans are already weighing in on the new Sam. Could this mean the end of JaSam? If it doesn’t, could killing Jason off do the trick? We give a list of five guys that could have a shot with Sam if Jason ends up in the cold ground. Vanessa Marcil dropped a hint that Brenda could be coming back to Port Charles at some point. Dante is back already. We give a rundown of his character’s tumultuous life and the photos Dominic Zamprogna shared from working on the set as the character again. The Nurses Ball will be returning soon, and it will include some shocking surprises. Visit our General Hospital news room for our take on whether the soap opera is handling social distancing better than Bold and Beautiful. And Dustin digs into the first week of fresh episodes, was shocked by Nina damning Nelle, finds Michael and Willow dull, wonders if Brando was behind Jason’s crash, and almost forgot Maxie could be pregnant in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

There may be wedding bells ringing for Bryton James (Devon), but it doesn’t look like the future is bright for his character and Elena. A shake-up coming to Genoa City could end that romance. Hunter King (Summer) and her fiancé have split up. Read how she feels about it before celebrating the birthday of singer and actress Sasha Calle (Lola). What bombshell could destroy Kyle and Summer while paving the way for Theo and Lola? Watch the message that Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) sent to fans from the set and then read about the emotional journey that Daniel Goddard (Cane) has gone through since he was fired. Get a look inside the Spanish villa that Shemar Moore (Malcolm) just sold for more than two million dollars. Kristoff St. John’s (Neil) former wife Mia has promised that she is going to tell everything that was happening at the end of his life. And Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) opened up about the abuse she suffered as a child. Visit our Young and the Restless news room to get a peek at what’s happening in the latest spoilers. But why are they so underwhelming?

Hypocrites, recasts and Real Housewives

We count down six of the worst short-term recasts and six of the best. See who made the list and then check out the ten soap stars we think should become members of a Real Housewives cast. Take a trip back in soap opera history with our memorial for one of the genre’s most unique stars. Visit the Soaps.com news room for more.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of some of the more forgettable daytime debuts.