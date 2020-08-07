Image: Jill Johnson, John Pascal/JPI

We’d love to see these daytime stars in primetime!

Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise has viewers tuning in weekly to see what drama is going on with their favorite housewives around the country. From New Jersey to New York, to Atlanta and yes Beverly Hills, each show has its own beloved housewives and those who are the villain of the shows. From spilling the tea, to throwing wine glasses, the drama is always over the top. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is no different, except it is unique because of the number of soap opera actresses the show has had as castmembers.

Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbot, also Kristen DiMera on Days of our Lives) was featured on the show for two seasons along with her former Days of our Lives castmate Lisa Rinna (Billie Reed), who is still on the show. Davidson recently returned for a brief visit to attend Kyle Richards’ party, and was brought up on all the latest gossip, much involving Rinna’s shenanigans. In the past, she’s exchanged words with former housewives Yolanda Hadid, accusing her of having Munchausen syndrome, and more recently her drama with departed cast member Lisa Vanderpump and her glee that the other ladies finally saw how much of a manipulator she was.

At the party, more drama went down as Brandi Glanville made accusations against current castmember Denise Richards, who stars on Bold & Beautiful as Shauna Fulton. Brandi not only accused Richards of talking dirt about fellow castmembers, including claiming Teddi Mellencamp lives in her father’s shadow, but she also alleged to have slept with Richards after they taped an episode of her podcast and became very inebriated. Glanville, who is bisexual, was led to believe by Richards that she and her husband Aaron Phypers had an understanding that she can sleep with other women, but not men.

More: Days actors on filming those torture scenes

On the most recent episode, while in Rome, Italy, Mellencamp confronted Richards about Glanville’s accusations over dinner. Richards emphatically denied saying any of the slanderous comments and also denied sleeping with Glanville. She claimed she barely knew her, but Rinna pointed out she’s previously said to be very friendly with Glanville. New addition Sutton Stracke admitted in a confessional that she heard about Richards and Glanville’s affair months ago, but felt it wasn’t her place to say anything about it. Richards swore she was a very married woman, and she and her husband do not have an open relationship. She demanded the cameras stop rolling and stormed off-camera to call a lawyer, but not before dropping one other bomb. Richards stated Glanville had bragged to her about sleeping with one of the ladies at the table!

Seeing how delicious the drama the soap actresses bring to the show, we can’t help but wonder which other daytime actresses might be fun to watch. Check out our top picks in the gallery below, and then subscribe to Soaps.com’s newsletter to have the latest news sent to your email.