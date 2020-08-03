15 Soap Superstars’ Forgotten — and Sometimes Forgettable! — Daytime Debuts
Images: John Paschal/JPI (3), Paul Skipper/JPI, ABC
Your favorites weren’t always superstars. Remember?
The saying “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again” was almost made for would-be soap stars. Why is that? Because few and far between are the afternoon-TV contenders who go from hopeful to legendary their first time out. More often than not, it takes… well, time… a false start… a learning curve… trial and error… a role that isn’t a slam-dunk to get to the one that most definitely is.
With that in mind, Soaps.com has compiled a list of 15 soap superstars whose debuts in the genre scarcely indicated that they would be stars, much less ones of the “super” variety! Included among them are a General Hospital hit man who didn’t always strike the target, a handsome devil from The Young and the Restless who used to pick up a halo every day from the wardrobe department (if you can imagine that!), a badass barrister who got her start pleading her case to what amounted to deaf ears, and a Days of our Lives hottie whose first foray into soaps was to die for in the worst way possible! (In other words, even Rolf couldn’t have brought him back!)
To find out which of your favorites we’re talking about — that is, if any of your personal favorites made this strange, strange list — just click on the photo gallery below. Then hit the comments with any other inauspicious beginnings that you feel should have been featured in this article before its ending.