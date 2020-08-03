Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) weighed in on a stunning photo of her leading man. Meanwhile, Darin Brooks (Wyatt) fell victim to a prank from his wife before unveiling a glimpse of their home. Ashley Jones (Bridget) opened up about some hard times that she faced while a former guest star talked about her recent attempted suicide. Don’t miss Denise Richards (Shauna) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) revealing what it is like to work with blow-up dolls. Then watch them in the latest video spoiler as she rocks Ridge’s world. See who made it into Bold and Beautiful’s Unhinged Hall of Fame and what’s next for a few villainous characters in the Bold and the Beautiful news room. And Candace is getting annoyed by Flo’s ranting, thinks her plot with Wyatt is still falling flat, and senses an addiction story on the way in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of our Lives

It’s a week of rage in the spoiler videos as Allie accuses Will of plotting against her and Ben is tortured by his captor. Fans were upset by the confirmation that Camila Banus would be exiting as Gabi after a decade. The actress dropped a few hints about what this could mean. Kristian Alfonso (Hope) explained more about what her character’s exit from the series means and how she wishes Hope could say goodbye. With Greg Vaughan leaving the role of Eric behind, we look back at the character’s history and what story could see him leaving Salem. But is this the end for Eric? We count down a few former soap opera actors who should be auditioned if the role is brought back. If your head is spinning from all of the casting news, we have a little reminder of everyone that is going. Paul Telfer (Xander) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) provided an update on their status and how rapidly things are changing. The upsurge in young characters might mean a few significant returns. With the canvas soon to look quite different, it appears as though there is a big story for Jack and Jennifer in the works. We have a list of five possible romances for Nicole now that Eric is gone and share Martha Madison’s (Belle) hair-razing tale of how she saved her best friend’s life. Get it all in our Days of our Lives news room. Finally, Christine feels robbed by not seeing any of Eric and Nicole’s honeymoon, thinks Sami and Lucas still have chemistry, and can’t blame Eve for abducting Ben in her Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

Kelly Monaco is out as Sam, but apparently this will only be temporary. Find out what her mom had to say about why she’s gone before learning which soap opera alum will be stepping in to replace her. Meanwhile, Dominic Zamprogna is returning as Dante. Get a preview and some predictions about what’s coming up in Port Charles before going backstage with Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) for a tour of how things have changed now that the actors are back on set. Maurice Benard (Sonny) has admitted that he made a horrific mistake. Find out what it was before seeing the latest fabulous photos of Vanessa Marcil (Brenda). And Emme Rylan shared her devastation at learning of the death of her sister. Visit our General Hospital news room for even more hints at what’s ahead.

The Young and the Restless

Victoria Rowell has been talking about returning as Drucilla. Read what she had to say in Soaps.com’s exclusive interview before finding out about the challenges that Shemar Moore (Malcolm) is faced with as he returns to the set. With the soap opera’s return soon to come, we count down five plot twists that are sure to cause some upset. Learn which former star of the show revealed a gorgeous wedding ring and see how a current star paid tribute to his girlfriend and co-star. Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) addressed how hard it is to raise a daughter. Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) faced some problems at a fertility clinic and went off about it. Read what she said in our Young and the Restless news room, where you can also see Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) dancing with her mom and sisters as they celebrated her birthday on the beach.

Sensations, stolen identity and a stabbing

A 4.2 earthquake hit California recently. Find out which soap stars felt it before running through our list of the original spouses for ten soap superstars (gallery below!). Eva LaRue (Maria, All My Children) went public with the alarming news that her late husband John Callahan’s (Dr. Baker, Days of our Lives) identity was stolen. Discover which former soap star was stabbed in New York City before counting down the five canceled soaps that we wish were back on the air. Visit Soaps.com news room for even more, including the 20 soap exits that we’re still not over.

