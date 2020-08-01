Images: John Paschal/JPI (3)

Sometimes it takes more than one missus to find Ms. Right.

Let’s get one thing straight upfront, OK? None of the actors included in this article — not a one of ’em — is a Victor Newman. The Young and the Restless’ serial monogamist goes through spouses faster than we do a pot of coffee or a bottle of wine. And if you know anything about us at all, you know that we really like our coffee and wine!

But these leading men did have to love and lose a first mate in order to get to the one with whom they really belonged. At least in most of their cases; sadly, some of their subsequent unions didn’t stick, either. It happens.

Among the soap stars whose first wives we’re revisiting are a Young and Restless Emmy winner who has proven over the decades that he knows how to make a marriage last (and last and last… ), a General Hospital heartthrob who at one point definitely seemed to have a “type,” a Days of our Lives actor whose first missus we’d bet dollars to (Alice Horton’s) donuts you’d guess wrong, and Justin Hartley. Because, let’s be real, every third story right now includes The Young and the Restless’ former Adam Newman.

To check out photos of our first wives club, just click on the gallery below. And while you’re spending some time at Soaps.com, you might also enjoy checking out this roundup of real-life couples you likely forgot had ever been couples or this cheerful rundown of daytime’s longest-married real-life duos.