Begging forgiveness, spreading blame, and fiery classics.

Get a glimpse of what’s in store for the week of August 3 – 7 with spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days and General Hospital spoilers from August 10 – 14.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Sally continues begging Wyatt to forgive her for what she did. He’s having a hard time being convinced. He and Flo tell Katie all about the redhead’s deceptions. This enrages Katie, who then gives Sally a piece of her mind. Meanwhile, Steffy is going to need a lot of help healing. Liam, Hope, and Beth plan a special welcome home for her. It looks like the future is a lot more uncomfortable for Ridge, however. Moments of the night that he blacked out with Shauna in Vegas are starting to filter back into his consciousness and the picture is not a good one. His world is about to change when Shauna shows up with some shocking news. Find out more of what’s on the horizon by reading the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Days of our Lives

It turns out that Chloe is the one who knows the most about who is keeping Ben captive. Hope and Ciara race off to find him, but will they arrive before it’s too late and what could it mean if they do? Back in Salem, Sonny is blowing his top at everyone in proximity. Not only does Sami outrage him with her interference in the Allie situation, Will nearly breaks his heart by betraying him. Meanwhile, Gwen gets to work for Chad by keeping tabs on Gabi, who has her hands full trying to talk Jake into helping her. She thinks that he’s the person most likely to convince Shin to be on her side. And Xander is worried that he may have alienated Sarah once again. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who Nicole is blabbing to.

General Hospital

Wondering when General Hospital will return? Monday, General Hospital returns with brand new episodes. What’s to come? Bad news! Bad comes for Nelle and this won’t be good news for anyone. As Nelle goes on the warpath, Sonny is having a meltdown and Carly might not be able to help him out of it this time. As Nelle starts making demands, Willow and Michael only grow closer. The same can’t be said for Ned and Olivia, who are fighting. Making matters worse, Brook Lynn has been meeting with Valentin. The former Cassadine plans his next move with Martin. This seems to include Valentin making some kind of move on Sam. Across Port Charles, Portia has an unpleasant encounter and is soon bonding with Finn. Jordan opens up to Jason, but has she said too much, or is this part of Cyrus pulling her strings? Renault takes a meeting with Brando while Maxie and Lucy try to decide what is next for Deception. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out who is visited by an old friend.

The Young and the Restless

With Young and Restless the last of the soaps to still air older or classic episodes, CBS has planned another week of classics from their vault, this time featuring some distressing time for mothers. See Paul’s face after his mother confronts him for entering a nude centerfold contest. Watch as Sheila crams Lauren and her mother into a farmhouse that soon catches fire. Revisit Nikki being a supportive mother-in-law as she accompanied Sharon to the morgue to identify a body pulled from the sewer. And relive Neil confronting his birth mother and their past. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to find out who had paternity panics to face.

