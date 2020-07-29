Image: Paul Skipper/JPI

More than property was taken when there was a break-in at the home of the beloved All My Children star.

Just when she thought that her heart couldn’t get any heavier… As All My Children alum Eva LaRue (Maria) was mourning the March passing of her former husband and leading man, John Callahan (Edmund), she found that his home has been robbed. “Somebody… stole his identity, his car, his laptop,” she tells Fox News. “They have been taking out loans and credit cards in his name, and they’ve siphoned money out of his bank account… It’s just sick and messed up.”

Although it never should have happened in the first place, there is a silver lining amid the dark, dark clouds. “The good thing is that [the authorities are] circling the wagons around this person,” says LaRue, a 2020 Emmy winner for her stint as Celeste on The Young and the Restless. “So he’s going to get caught. But in the meantime, it’s wreaked such havoc for the last four months, like such crazy havoc.”

And if there’s one thing that LaRue didn’t need, it was havoc, crazy or otherwise. At the same time as she’d been helping her and Callahan’s 18-year-old daughter, Kaya, work through her grief, the actress had been “grieving separately in my way, too.” The couple divorced after eight years of marriage, but LaRue still considered her ex “my great friend.” So when a stroke suddenly ripped him from both of their lives when he was just 66… well, understandably, it was a terrible blow.

If you’re in a melancholy mood now, no one could blame you. Work it out by scrolling through the below photo gallery of other soap greats that 2020 has taken from us.