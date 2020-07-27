Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Allow Cameron Mathison to explain why.

On Monday, former All My Children heartthrob Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan) took to Instagram to wish wife Vanessa Arevalo a happy 18th anniversary. Which is all well and good, and very romantic to boot, except… the happy couple only said “I do” in 2002. So what gives? “In the entertainment business, it’s like dog years,” joked the Murder, She Baked leading man. “You multiply by seven.”

Wait, that still doesn’t add up, like, at all. Well, no matter. There was no misconstruing the sweet sentiment behind Mathison’s message. “Vanessa, you are my best friend, my travel partner, my Vajrayogini and the most, loving and supportive wife I could ever imagine,” wrote the Home and Family host, who’s starred in more Hallmark movies than we can count.

“We’ve been through some ups and downs through the years,” he continued, “but it definitely made us stronger. So grateful for you in so many ways.”

Accompanying Mathison’s love note was a photo that he pointed out had been taken at a ski resort when he and his future missus had been dating 20 years ago. At the time, they were “living on separate coasts,” he recalled, “and Vanessa told me she was taking a month off work to ski around the country!

“I was blown away,” he added, “and met her on her trip, and we fell in love.”

