Spencer Grammer, who played Lucy Montgomery on As the World Turns from 2006 – 2009, and daughter of famed television actor Kelsey Grammer (Cheers, Frasier) was reportedly injured after trying to help out in an altercation Friday night in New York City. Police confirmed to USA Today that “a 36-year-old female victim and a 32-year-old male attempted to break up a dispute,” on the night of Friday July 24 outside of The Black Ant restaurant in Manhattan, that involved a man bearing an “unidentified sharp object.”

Grammer told the newspaper in a statement that she “sustained a laceration on my arm” and her friend “was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries.” Authorities backed that up and confirmed that victims had been transported to New York City area hospitals to be “treated for non-life threatening lacerations.”

The actress, also known for her stint on Greek as Casey Cartwright and for voicing the character of Summer Smith on Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, explained of the incident, “My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating.” She reported that she expected to “recover quickly,” and expressed thanks to first responders and staff at Bellevue Hospital, who she was happy to have the opportunity to thank for the “incredible battle” they’ve fought this year amid the global viral situation.

Grammer, whose mother is actress Doreen Alderman (Death Flash, Body Chemistry), once appeared on Cheers alongside her famous dad in the role of an unnamed little girl before launching her career beginning with guest roles on series such as Third Watch and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

