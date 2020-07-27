Image: Howard Wise. Jill Johnson/JPI

Don’t miss a morsel of information as we provide you with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from July 20 – 24 and so much more.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It has been ten years since Scott Clifton joined the Bold and Beautiful as Liam. The cast made sure to celebrate this big occasion. Meanwhile, a former guest star had a medical emergency and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) is recovery from surgery. Denise Richards (Shauna) faced scandal as she was accused of turning a co-star into a cheater. Newbie Tanner Novlan (Finn) managed to shock Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) on the set. It looks like her character’s new romance could already be doomed. Find out how the show is coping with trying to shoot intimate scenes and what we think about those they have aired. Get our take on what’s been good on the show since it returned, including Ridge’s shock at learning that he’s now married to Shauna. Get more details in the Bold and the Beautiful news room along with the latest fan fiction. And Candace is back and she’s thrilled about Steffy’s new love interest, glad that Steffy and Bill are crossing paths again, and hopes Sally has a brain tumor in the Bold and the Beautiful column.

Days of our Lives

Chrishell Stause (Jordan) continues to be in the headlines with sad news. Her friends have been reaching out to her as she’s coping with losing her mother. We celebrate a series of birthdays from the cast. Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) turned 32 while John Aniston (Victor) commemorated his 87th birthday. Camila Banus (Gabi) also celebrated a birthday last week and we took a look at her new movie and her character’s colorful past. Ben and Ciara’s wedding continues to be one of the most chaotic events to hit Salem. Ben was shocked to discover who has abducted him, but maybe not as shocked as people will be when the bomber is revealed. Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) are teasing even more craziness. We give a rundown of their relationship history and Ciara’s life story as fans deal with Konefal announcing her exit from the soap opera. Kristian Alfonso (Hope) has spoken out about a special colleague as she exits from the series. We look at the storyline that will see her character depart Salem, but does this have to be the end for Hope? We have a list of ten actresses who should be considered to replace her. Meanwhile, Freddie Smith (Sonny) has offered some more teasers about his exit with Will, and we look back at Steve and Kayla’s wedding from 32 years ago – view the gallery below. It was a rough week for Greg Vaughan (Eric) as he dealt with a heartbreaking loss. The actor has confirmed that he will be exiting Days of our Lives. Take a look at the history of his relationship with actress Angie Harmon in our Days of our Lives news room, where you can also get our take on Vivian’s unbelievable death. Finally, Christine continues to get used to Jake, sees a turning point for Sarah and Xander, weighs in on the explosive CIN wedding, and whether Eve might be involved in her Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

Maurice Benard (Sonny) had an emotional week as he opened up about his bipolar disorder and publicly reached out to Kanye West. Meanwhile, producer Frank Valentini and cast members talked about what it was like to be working on the set again. We have the first airdate for fresh episodes and some detailed spoilers for what you can expect to see. One thing you might notice is that things don’t look quite look the same. William DeVry (Julian) and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) both revealed their possible new hairdos and Josh Swickard (Chase) gave viewers a taste of his shocking new look. See the photos that Rebecca Staab shared celebrating her thirteenth anniversary with William DeVry and then learn what it could mean now that Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) has become an American citizen. Visit our General Hospital news room for a complete rundown of the show’s current cast and characters.

The Young and the Restless

It’s been a whirlwind romance as Max Ehrich celebrated his engagement to singer Demi Lovato. See the pictures before checking out the latest on Bryton James (Devon) and Brytni Sarpy’s (Elena) romance. Don’t miss what gave Sarpy the worst feeling in her life before checking out a few fantasies about the lives of the residents of Genoa City. The latest fan fiction focuses on Traci getting an obsessive fan and Jack being unable to shake his forbidden desires. Learn what those are in our Young and the Restless news room, where we also remind you of Adam’s forgotten gay storyline.

Models, recasts and trophies

Don’t miss our gallery featuring some alluring photos of the modeling pasts of some of your favorite soap opera stars. Find out which legendary actor from General Hospital received his first Emmy and take a look at some daytime stats who have been nominated for an Academy Away. Run through our list of the twenty best recasts of all time before getting the spoilers for the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy. Visit the Soaps.com news room for all of this and more.