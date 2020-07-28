Images: Jill Johnson/JPI (3), NBC

Soap actors and recording artists can either make beautiful music together… or go out on a sour note.

We have no doubt that The Young and the Restless’ Max Ehrich (ex-Fenn) and his newly-minted fiancée, MTV Video Music Award winner Demi Lovato, have what it takes to go the distance — and, for that matter, whatever comes after the distance, too. Rare is the twosome that’s seemed more enamored of one another. (Did you see the video?) As he recently reminded us on Instagram, “It’s a forever kind of thing.”

An equally smitten kitten, she replied, “I’m so obsessed with you.” So yeah, it’s like that.

But they’re not the first soap star/recording artist pairing to come down the pike. There have been several others, which — what are the odds? — Soaps.com is going to conveniently revisit for you in the photo gallery below. Among them are an Emmy victor from The Bold and the Beautiful who once was gaga for a Goo Goo Doll, a General Hospital hottie who used to be inseparable from a Broadway diva 20 years his senior, a hunk from The Young and the Restless who dated one singer but appeared in another’s music video, and an All My Children heartthrob whose favorite dish was for years Black Eyed Peas — well, one of ’em, anyway.

Oh. Yeah. Do you get the idea that the relationships didn’t stand the test of time? It’s true, they didn’t. They were probably fun while they lasted, though. (And if any love songs were sung, they must have sounded freaking amazing!) Click on the photo gallery below to see which soap star/music superstar pairings put a song in our hearts, then hit the comments with any additional “duets” that we missed that you would have added to the list.