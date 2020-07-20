Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Soap opera star nabs first win of career.

Actor Tristan Rogers, whose daytime career has spanned 40 years took home his first Daytime Emmy on Sunday June 19 in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series for his role as Doc in the digital series Studio City, starring Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe, Bold and Beautiful/Young and Restless). Rogers plays a father figure character to Kanan’s Sam Stevens in season one of the new offering that streams on Amazon Prime, and the pair can be seen in a clip from his submitted scenes:

The #DaytimeEmmys Award in SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA goes to…

Tristan Rogers │ @tristanrogers @studiocity_show pic.twitter.com/GNyqVA7ml2 — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) July 20, 2020

Kanan, who produced Studio City along with his wife, Michele Kanan, took to social media to congratulate Rogers and enthused, “Congratulations to my dear friend @tristanrogers on his @DaytimeEmmys win for best supporting actor. I told you if you trusted me you would take home the gold. I love you brother.”

Congratulations to my dear friend @tristanrogers on his @DaytimeEmmys win for best supporting actor. I told you I’d you trusted me you would take home the gold. I love you brother. — Sean Kanan (@seankanan) July 20, 2020

Rogers, who debuted as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital in December 1980 and has played the role on and off ever since, is also known for his stints as Colin Atkinson on Young and Restless, and to Bold and Beautiful audiences for his turn as Hunter Jones. The actor also appeared as Commissioner Lex Martin on another digital series, The Bay, which took home the Daytime Emmy award for Best Digital Drama Series on Sunday.

Other daytime notables who took home gold included Days of our Lives alums Jade Harlow (Sheryl Connors; Jessica Bennett, Passions), who was honored as Best Actress in a Digital Drama for her role as Lianna Ramos on The Bay, and Kevin Spritas (Craig Wesley), who was part of the Best Writing Team for a Digital Drama for After Forever, on which he also plays the role of Brian. See our sister site, Deadline, for a full list of Daytime Emmy digital drama winners.

Check out the gallery from Studio City’s red carpet premiere, then make sure you’re signed up for Soaps.com’s newsletter to get more up-to-the-minute soap news delivered straight to your inbox.