Image: John P Iblis/JPI

The recognizable actress had appearances on Guiding Light, One Life to Live, more.

Soap opera alum Phyllis Somerville died on July 16. Per Deadline, the stage and screen actress’ death was announced by her manager Paul Hilepo. She died of natural causes in her home in New York City. She was 76 years old.

Phyllis Somerville was born in Iowa City, Iowa in 1943. She studied theatre at University of Northern Iowa where she was involved in several stage performances. Somerville then went to Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan to perform her graduate work at the Hilberry Theatre. Her next move was to Washington D.C. where she became a resident equity actress at the Arena Stage.

Somerville appeared briefly on several soap operas. She roles included Annabelle Fettle and Alice on As the World Turns, Mrs. Beasley on Guiding Light, Mrs. Swan on Loving, and Charlotte Stonecliff on One Life to Live. She went on to appear in many television series, including recent stints on The Big C, Castle Rock, Daredevil, and Outsiders. Before her death, Somerville filmed a recurring role in the upcoming TV series Mare of Easttown.

The actress’ movie credits include Arthur, Little Children, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Poms. Somerville also made an impact in theatre appearing in Aaron Sorkin’s 2018 adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, as well as other on and off Broadway performances including Over Here and The Spitfire Grill.

Soaps.com sends our condolences to Phyllis Somerville’s friends and family. To remember Somerville and other soap opera alums we lost this year, please take a look through our photo gallery below.

