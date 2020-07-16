Image: Hallmark Crown Media

The holidays will be merry, bright…and a little bit soapy.

Hallmark is there for us with holiday cheer, no matter the season! Early in the quarantine, the channel aired a marathon of Christmas films, and earlier this month started a second marathon for Christmas in July! Now, we’ve learned there are even more holiday films coming your way starting in October (and airing into December, of course). Soaps.com is awaiting detailed synopses, but here’s what we know about a handful of the 40 all-new films coming this season on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And if you look close, you may recognize names from All My Children, Melrose Place, Days of Our Lives … and more! Stay tuned for more details, and be sure to check your local listings!

A Royal Holiday

Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit (The Code), and Krystal Joy Brown.

Jingle Bell Bride

Starring Julie Gonzalo (Dallas, Pamela/Rebecca) and Ronnie Rowe (Star Trek: Discovery).

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Starring Rochelle Aytes (S.W.A.T.) and Mark Taylor (The Young and the Restless, Eddie).

If I Only Had Christmas

The beloved Candace Cameron Bure returns to Hallmark, but not as Aurora Teagarden or Full House‘s D.J. Tanner.

More: Interview: Candace Cameron Bure shares Aurora Teagarden spoilers

Deliver by Christmas

Starring Alvina August (Nancy Drew) and Eion Bailey.

On the 12th Date of Christmas

Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.

Christmas Waltz

Starring Lacey Chabert (All My Children, Bianca).

Christmas in Vienna

Starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott.

Christmas in Evergreen 4

Starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete.

Chateau Christmas

Starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane.

Cross Country Christmas

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook.

Christmas Carnival

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley.

When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020

Starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner (General Hospital, Frisco; The Bold and the Beautiful, Dominick; Melrose Place, Peter; Sunset Beach, Jaques/Liam; Santa Barbara, Warren; Knots Landing), Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, and Martin Cummins.

More: When Calls the Heart sets date to resume production for Season 8

For those who might be hungry for a bit more mystery in their holidays, there are 17 new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries set to air beginning October 23. Exact release dates and stories are still being kept (gift) wrapped, but here’s a small taste of what you can expect under your Christmas tree:

Miracles of Christmas:

Christmas Tree Lane

Starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker.

Holly & Ivy

Starring Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl), and Marisol Nichols (Beverly Hills, 90210, Riverdale).

The Christmas Bow

Starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady (Melrose Place, Jonah).

Cranberry Christmas

Starring Nikki DeLoach (Days of Our Lives, Brenda) and Benjamin Ayres.

More: Where are they now? Nikki DeLoach Hallmark movies

Christmas Doctor

Starring Holly Robinson Peete.

Stay tuned for more on these films, and in the meantime, get ready to jingle all the way… to your TV set this Christmas season!

On the heels of its recently concluded successful sixth season, Good Witch has been greenlit for Season 7, and the multi-generational family drama, Chesapeake Shores is returning for Season 5.

