Married Soap Stars: We Dare You to Say ‘I Do’ Remember That These 18 Actors Are Even Couples!
They’ve outlasted almost every on-screen duo in daytime history!
If you read Soaps.com’s recent article on real-life soap couples you won’t believe were ever together, you know that not all duos are built to last. Actually, you probably knew that regardless, right? Breakups happen. Divorces happen. [Bleep] happens.
But the nine real-life soap-opera couples included in the photo gallery below have bucked that trend — and in spectacular fashion, we might add — building marriages that have not only stood the test of time but ruined the curve for everybody else. So solid are their unions, none of their many (many!) on-screen hookups can even compete.
Among the lifers are an Another World couple to whom General Hospital gave a rematch years after they tied the knot, a pair of Passions alumni who took their sweet time beginning their happy ending, a twosome whose worlds were first rocked when they worked together on As the World Turns, and a duo who, in their own way, delivered the ultimate Days of our Lives/General Hospital crossover.
To see who all nine couples are — and find out just how long they’ve officially been each other’s lawfully-wedded spouse — just click on the photo gallery below, and get to know daytime’s longest-running real-life couples. If after that, you still want more, more, more, you might enjoy these galleries of the stars of General Hospital and their real-life mates, the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and their partners, the stars of The Young and the Restless and their significant others or — you guessed it — the stars of Days of our Lives and their off-screen loves.