Married Soap Stars: We Dare You to Say ‘I Do’ Remember That These 18 Actors Are Even Couples!

Among the lifers are an Another World couple to whom General Hospital gave a rematch years after they tied the knot, a pair of Passions alumni who took their sweet time beginning their happy ending, a twosome whose worlds were first rocked when they worked together on As the World Turns, and a duo who, in their own way, delivered the ultimate Days of our Lives/General Hospital crossover.

But the nine real-life soap-opera couples included in the photo gallery below have bucked that trend — and in spectacular fashion, we might add — building marriages that have not only stood the test of time but ruined the curve for everybody else. So solid are their unions, none of their many (many!) on-screen hookups can even compete.

If you read Soaps.com’s recent article on real-life soap couples you won’t believe were ever together , you know that not all duos are built to last. Actually, you probably knew that regardless, right? Breakups happen. Divorces happen. [Bleep] happens.

1 / 9 <p><em>Loving</em> wasn’t just the name of the show anymore when Keith was added to the cast as Shana Sloane — it was also the feeling that sprung up between the soap vet and Mike Donovan’s portrayer (better known for his long run as Trevor Dillon on <em>All My Children</em>). The twosome got hitched in 1986, and since leaving daytime, he’s told <a href="https://www.soapoperanews.net/2018/05/exclusive-james-kiberd-talks-all-my.html" target="_blank">Soap Opera News</a> that two things keep him busy these days: “Painting and my wife.”</p>

2 / 9 <p><em>As the World Turns</em> made worlds <em>collide</em> for these two; once they were tapped to play Tom Hughes and Margo Montgomery, they fell for one another for real and became husband and wife in 1988. After having two children, the couple (better known for <em>Santa Barbara</em>, where he played Keith Timmons, and <em>Veep</em>) moved from Gotham to New Jersey, then back. Now, she told the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/23/realestate/a-brooklyn-born-actress-rediscovers-new-york.html" target="_blank"><em>New York Times</em></a> in 2017, “all the pets have died and my sons are mostly gone, so I can clean the apartment and it stays clean all week. That’s huge, right?” In a word, yes.</p>

3 / 9 <p>In 2013 — more than a decade after they got together — the <em>Passions</em> alumni (who played Ethan Winthrop and Gwen Hotchkiss in the early 2000s) got engaged in Hawaii. Following Schuldt’s proposal, his fiancée joked to <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/wp-admin/_wp_link_placeholder" target="_blank"><em>People</em></a> that “he wanted to make sure he gave the car a thorough test drive before he bought it.” They married that same year and have continued to work steadily in primetime, even briefly reuniting on her TNT comedy, <em>The Detour</em>.</p>

4 / 9 <p><em>As the World Turns</em> never capitalized on the chemistry between bad girl Carly Tenney and good boy Andy Dixon, but their portrayers sure did. Discussing DeFreitas in a 1998 interview with <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/icymi-maura-west-interview/" target="_blank"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> — before the couple was even dating — West said, “I’m going to marry him.” And indeed, she did, two years later. He and his missus (who now plays <em>General Hospital</em> femme fatale Ava Jerome) have since given her firstborn four younger siblings.</p>

5 / 9 <p><em>Another World</em> got it right and then some when it cast these two as Sally Frame and Catlin Ewing in the mid-1980s; they didn’t just become a supercouple on screen, they became one off as well. Married since 1991, the parents of two have re-teamed professionally on screen (in <em>Timecop 2: The Berlin Decision</em>) and off (as the co-executive producers/writers of the NBC pilot <em>The Dunnings</em>).</p>

6 / 9 <p>After meeting in an acting class, these soap legends (best known as <em>General Hospital</em> busybody Lucy Coe and <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ original Roman Brady) said “I do” in 1981, just as Northrop’s on-screen romance with Deidre Hall’s Marlena was heating up. “It bothered me in the beginning,” Herring admitted to <a href="https://people.com/archive/many-women-get-carried-away-by-super-soaper-wayne-northrop-but-hes-lynn-herrings-to-have-and-to-hold-vol-19-no-8/" target="_blank"><em>People</em></a>. “I kept telling myself, ’It’s the same as my acting class.’ But then I’d remember our instructor telling us we had to feel what we were doing… and I’d get a little worried.”</p>

7 / 9 <p><em>One Life to Live</em> knew what it was doing when it hooked up these two as Keri Reynolds and Antonio Vega; they also hooked up in real life, marrying in 2007 and adding twins to a family that already included his son from a previous relationship. “He is my best friend and partner,” Saum told <a href="https://daytimeconfidential.com/2014/04/09/interview-the-fosters-sherri-saum-on-balancing-career-with-twins-and-keeping-in-touch-with" target="_blank">Daytime Confidential</a> in 2015, “and I love him so much.”</p>

8 / 9 <p><em>Search for Tomorrow</em> introduced the Simons way back in the 1970s when they were cast as lawyers in love Scott and Kathy Phillips. “We were both married to other people,” he told the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1976/09/04/archives/search-for-tomorrow-sob-holds-25th-anniversary-party.html" target="_blank"><em>New York Times</em></a> in 1976. “I had three children, and Courtney had one.” But, after their first unions went bust, <em>Guiding Light</em>’s future Ed Bauer tied the knot with the former Courtney Sherman, who went on to win seven (!) Daytime Emmys as a writer.</p>