Soap opera stars take a time out in Utah.

General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) took his longtime girlfriend, Bold and the Beautiful’s Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) on a surprise trip to Utah as lockdown restrictions eased and the actress couldn’t have been happier as she took to social media to share some of their experiences and encounters. The first photo she posted from The Narrows in Utah’s Zion National Park, sitting in a rocky alcove clad in a plaid shirt and hiking boots, was captioned, “The peace I’ve been seeking.”

The next series of photos was taken on Angels Landing Trail, where Hope can be seen lying on her stomach looking out over a valley from the heights of a mountain, and with Duell posing in the same scenic overlook spot. Hope also shared a romantic video of the happy pair exchanging ‘I love you’s and a kiss. The actress enthused, “Traveling is in my soul. Sharing it with those I love makes it the most magical. Thanks @duelly for this surprise trip!”

The third post from the trip involved an adorable close-up of an inquisitive squirrel who got right up into the camera and was captioned, “What’s social distancing?” An accompanying video shows Duell feeding the unafraid little critter while warning, “Don’t bite me, dude.”

While General Hospital has pushed their return to production date back, Bold and the Beautiful has already returned to filming. Some of Hope’s scenes as Sally that audiences will see when new episodes of Bold and Beautiful return were taped before the lockdown occurred, but no doubt both actors will soon be due back on set…so it’s nice to see them taking one last opportunity to get away before they are back at the grind at work, as both are in front-burner storylines on their respective soaps.

Look for Courtney Hope and Chad Duell in the gallery of Bold and Beautiful stars and their real-life partners below