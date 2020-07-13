Image: Realtor.com

Soap opera alum’s sprawling villa has a new owner.

The Bel Air villa belonging to former Edge of Night actress Lori Loughlin and husband Massimo Giannulli is in escrow after being sold to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, making it another casualty of the college admissions scandal the couple became embroiled in, along with the actress’ roles on Fuller House and Hallmark. Loughlin is set to do prison time when sentencing takes place on August 21, as is Gianulli, after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from paying their daughters’ way into USC, and both have reportedly resigned from the Bel Air Country Club on which their 12,000 square foot mansion was located.

Loughlin and Giannulli sold the villa for well-below asking price, according to Variety, as sources tapped the agreed upon price at about $18 million, down from the recent $28.7 million it was listed at.

Boasting 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms on .69 acres, the extensively renovated and updated home opens up to the golf course and is walled and gated for privacy and security. A motorcourt and olive trees are features in the front of the Mediterranean villa, which features a contemporary interior and stylings.

A double-high ceiling and tall glass doors make for a stunning entryway. The living room opens to the outside, with other highlights including a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, library space, and a home gym. There are five guest-bedrooms, and the master suite features dual bathrooms and closets.

Outside, one will see lush green lawns, lounging areas, a courtyard, and a lap-lane swimming pool, which can be accessed from the living room of the home.

