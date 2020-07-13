Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

The actress is remembered for her many roles including Twins & Jerry Maguire.

Actress Kelly Preston died of breast cancer on July 12. The actresss’ husband, John Travolta (American Crime Story), posted a statement on Instagram sharing Preston, “lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” which she had been keeping private. The actress, whose early roles included a stint on the CBS 80s soap opera Capitol, was 57 years old.

Preston was born in Honolulu, Hawaii as Kelly Kamalelehua Smith. After the early death of her father, her mother, Linda, remarried Peter Palzis, whose last name Preston used at the beginning of her career. She moved around with her family, living in Iraq and Australia, and studied drama at the University of Southern California. Preston married and divorced Kevin Gage before marrying John Travolta in 1991. The two met on the set of the movie The Experts and had three children, Jett (who died in 2009), Ella Bleu, and Benjamin.

More: Exits, casting shakeups & more soap news

Preston’s first acting job was on the original Hawaii Five-O in 1980. She then appeared on the soap opera Capitol as Gillian McCandless. From there she had several guest-starring spots until she landed a regular role on For Love and Honor. Other notable TV appearances included recurring roles on Joey, Fat Actress, Medium, and CSI: Cyber. Her movie roles included Secret Admirer, Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, For Love of the Game, and Jerry Maguire. One of her last roles was in Gotti, which also starred Travolta. Before her death, Preston filmed the movie Off the Rails which is in post-production and also stars Judi Dench (Cats).

Soaps.com sends our condolences to Kelly Preston’s friends and family. We invite you to remember other soap opera alum we’ve lost this year by looking through the photo gallery below.