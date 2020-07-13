News Roundup: A Shocking Exit, Major Casting Shake-ups, Real-Life Partners of the Stars
Don’t miss a moment with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from July 6 – 10 and so much more.
The Bold and the Beautiful
News that Steffy will be getting a new love interest to shake things up has been spreading. See who will be playing him and get a few hints from Brad Bell about the character. Check out what one person thinks this could mean for Steffy in the latest fan fiction starring her. This will not be the only character coming to cause a ripple. Zende is returning, played by a new actor, and this may come with him ruining at least one relationship. After learning how this could be related to Rick and Maya’s split, get speculation on a possible upcoming upset in Bill’s love life. Could this be connected to Don Diamont’s (Bill) real-life wife? Katrina Bowden’s (Flo) real husband recently stepped in during shooting some crucial scenes and Denise Richards (Shauna) stopped by The Talk to assure audiences that her character’s future scenes with Ridge are going to be hotter than ever. Watch Kelly Kruger (Young and Restless’ Mackenzie) and Darin Brooks’ (Wyatt) daughter making a cameo in her mom’s new YouTube video and then countdown eleven inspiring friendships from Bold and Beautiful. Finally, don’t miss our inside look at the Forrester family. Be sure to drop by the Bold and the Beautiful news room to see which former star of the soap opera is starring in an LMN thriller.
Days of our Lives
Kristian Alfonso (Hope) shocked viewers when she announced that she was quitting her iconic role on Days of our Lives after 37 years. See how her co-stars reacted to the news of her exit and then revisit her character’s incredible history with our timeline of Hope’s dramatic life and her incredible relationship with Bo. She may not be the only member of the family going. Rumor has it that Victoria Konefal will also be leaving the role of Ciara behind. Meanwhile, Peter Reckell (Bo) shared news of a heartbreaking loss in his life. There are even more shakeups on the way for the people of Salem. Sami is blowing back into town and taking no prisoners as she storms into Eric and Nicole’s wedding. Jake has something to be shocked by thanks to Ivan. Alison Sweeney (Sami) just celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary and we have the stunning pictures. Her onscreen mom, Deidre Hall (Marlena), and Judi Evan (Kayla) talked about their all-time favorite storylines from their decades on the soap opera. Don’t miss our history of Marlena’s hits and misses in the lover department before celebrating ten of Days of our Lives’ wildest storylines on the special anniversary of Salem’s alien visitation. Meanwhile, Wally Kurth (Justin) talked about one of his character’s most memorable clients. Justin suffered a shock in the latest spoilers that prompt him to making a startling confession. Steve has some surprising news of his own to share and head writer Ron Carlivati has revealed how the soap opera will deal with the scripts that have already been written as they head back into production with new health protocols in place. Find out how Chrishell Stause (Jordan) was ‘hounded’ by paparazzi while out walking her dog and learn which former star of the show bought a grand Mediterranean-style mansion. Finally, Christine wonders what Xander did when a brunette visited his room, thought Justin was brave to let Kayla go, and marvels at how unsupportive Salemites are in her Days of our Lives column.
General Hospital
Steve Burton (Jason) has revamped his look while in quarantine and he’s also been showing off his abs. After you’ve taken a gander at those, watch Mark Lawson (Dustin) working out and venting about Dante in a hilarious video. And don’t miss Wes Ramsey (Peter) flexing and cheering on girlfriend Laura Wright (Carly) in a sloppy July 4th contest. Visit our General Hospital news room for the latest fan fiction, this time featuring Willow having to choose between Michael and Wiley.
The Young and the Restless
Eric Braeden (Victor) happily shared a new photo of himself in character as he prepared for the show’s return. Donny Boaz (Chance) posted an adorable video of his one year anniversary video with his girlfriend. We reassure fans of Bryton James (Devon) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) that their characters can’t break up and make an argument for why Mariah and Tessa should tie the knot. Camryn Grimes (Mariah) said that she would set herself on fire if she doesn’t get to share a scene with a potential guest star. Amelia Heinle (Victoria) shared how she bonded with her daughter while horseback riding. We give you a complete guide to all of the current cast and characters that you won’t want to miss. Young and Restless co-creators Bill and Lee Phillip Bell’s Beverly Hills Mansion has been sold to NBA great LeBron James. Don’t miss your chance to see pictures of the lavish estate before reading our latest fan fiction, this time about Mamie Johnson making it big and rivalries that never die. Visit our Young and the Restless news room to see the twist that Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) gave to her re-creation of an iconic Coppertone ad.
Hot couple, growing up on daytime & an obituary
As General Hospital’s Haley Pullos (Molly) turns 22, we look back at some of the soap stars who have grown up on the screen. We remember an As the World Turns and The Edge of Night alum who has passed away and review the best and worst of 2020 so far, including the hottest couples and the lamest rivalries. Visit the Soaps.com news room for all of this and more.