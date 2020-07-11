Image: Sean Smith, Jill Johnson, Aaron Montgomery, Howard Wise/JPI

Shocking, troubling returns.

Stay ahead of all the action on the way as we bring you spoilers for the week of July 13 – 17 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days spoilers from July 20 – 24.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It is a week of beach getaways, bonding, and jealousy as CBS selects a set of special episodes from their Bold and Beautiful vault. Watch as Steffy and Liam chase Hope and Thomas around on Cabo San Lucas, Mexico while their families continue to manipulate them from afar. Then watch as Steffy kidnapped Liam and dragged him away for beach volleyball on the day before his wedding to Hope. Watch him and Steffy dance the night away as Hope remains by Stephanie’s side. Revisit Caroline getting jealous and plotting as she watches Rick and Maya cavorting on the beach. And don’t miss the early romantic days of Hope and Liam as they take a road trip to a secluded beach for camping. Finally, you can travel back for a glimpse of Steffy and Liam’s wedding reception on Bondi, Beach, Australia. Get a reminder of what else happened by reading the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Days of our Lives

The time and place are finally right for Steve and Kayla to meet in peace, think about their past, and what their future will hold. Back in Salem, Kate gets her hand on the serum that Dr. Rolf has cooked up. Will it help or hinder her plans when Ivan swans back into town looking to help his ‘Madame’ in her time of need? It looks like she’s going to need all the help she can get. She and Gabi nearly go into shock as they have to face the truth about Jake. And the truth is that a wedding can barely happen without disaster stalking it. Is that what will transpire when Sami returns to interrupt Nicole and Eric’s wedding? She proceeds to lash out, telling Rafe what he should do after she learns about the offer that Allie made. How will he react when Ciara starts probing him with questions of her own? And will Bonnie’s surprise return be something that Lucas can actually handle? Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who tries to seduce Jake.

General Hospital

Remember when General Hospital was still making new episodes? ABC is going to let you relive one of the last weeks when that was happening as they re-air a series of episodes from May. Watch as everyone gets desperate in the battle for Nelle’s child. Nelle runs from Nina for help and into Julian to demand some whether he wants to give it or not. Michael and Willow, still smarting from Chase and Sasha seemingly cheating on them, decide to resort to extreme ends to help him win his court case. And Brook Lynn manages to land herself in trouble when she’s barely even trying. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out what had Olivia so upset.

The Young and the Restless

This week’s classic episodes retrace some of the history of Gloria in Genoa City with an emphasis on her involvement in Kevin’s life. Revisit how she was forced to come clean with John about who her sons really are. Her past continued to haunt her and her family all the way up to Kevin and Jana’s wedding. It proved difficult for her and Kevin to keep their previous questionable behavior in the past and they were prompted to work quickly to cover their tracks. Also in this week’s episodes, revisit Lily looking for forgiveness when at least one person seems unlikely to give it, Nick managing to out-maneuver Victor for once, and Lauren breaking a little news that surprised Michael. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to see what Nikki wondered about.