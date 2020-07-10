Soap Stars Who Grew Up Before Our Eyes — Plus, General Hospital’s Haley Pullos Turns 22

To see then-and-now pictures of Pullos’ contemporaries, just click on the gallery below. Then hit the comments with the names of the stars whose evolutions you’ve most enjoyed watching.

In honor of this momentous occasion, Soaps.com is shining a spotlight on 11 of Pullos’ peers, that rare breed of daytime actor who’ve gone right in front of our eyes from cute kids to leading ladies (and men). Included in the below nostalgia trip — sorry, we mean photo gallery — are a couple of actors who, especially at first, put the “young” in The Young and the Restless , a Days of our Lives star who went from girl next door to woman about town, and a General Hospital heartthrob who first turned heads when Izod shirts and feathered hair were all the rage.

But my, how she’s grown — both as an actress and, well, literally. She’s now the tallest of the Davis girls at a “statuesque” 5’2”. And, on Friday, July 10, as hard as it may be for us to believe, she’ll have 22 — count ’em, 22! — candles to blow out on her birthday cake.

Join us, won’t you, in pressing “rewind.” The year is 2009. The show, General Hospital . The role, that of Molly , the youngest daughter of the formidable Alexis Davis . And the actress…why, that would be one Haley Pullos , at the time just 11 years old but already a star on the rise.

1 / 12 <p>At the tender age of 14, Khalil really <em>was</em> young and restless when <em>The Young and the Restless</em> hired her to play the pivotal role of Lily in 2002. She left three years later, saying, “I don’t have a mortgage to pay, so it’s the right time to be unemployed and really <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/191/davetta-sherwood-lily-yr-is-let-go/">go after my dream</a>, which is to be a movie star.” She returned in 2006, replacing her replacement, Davetta Sherwood, and is now the real-life mother of a 10-year-old.</p>

2 / 12 <p>When at 14 years old, the future daytime icon was picked to replace Stacey Baldwin as <em>General Hospital</em>’s Laura, she had no idea just how much her life had just changed. But despite the parts of her childhood that her blossoming career took from her, “I don’t regret a bit of what I’ve done,” she told <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=bBYEAAAAMBAJ&lpg=PA1&pg=PA1#v=onepage&q&f=true"><em>Orange Coast</em></a> magazine as far back as 1982. “What I have is a curiosity of what it would be like to be ’normal,’ to be a kid, because I gave that up.”</p>

3 / 12 <p>By the time a 19-year-old Alfonso landed the role of <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ Hope, she was already an accomplished figure skater (she’d earned a gold medal at the Junior Olympics) and model (she’d even appeared on the cover of <em>Vogue</em>). But she was shaking in her boots when she screen-tested. “I was already a huge fan of <em>Days of our Lives</em>, because I would watch it when I would come home from school,” she told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/icymi-kristian-alfonso-interview/"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> in 2019, so “being in [the Horton house] set, I was a nervous wreck!”</p>

4 / 12 <p>The daughter of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ creators, the late William J. and Lee Phillip Bell, made her first appearance as fresh-faced Jabot model Cricket in 1983 — when she was just 13 years old. It wasn’t until the actress was a bit older that she was put on contract — and “the Bug,” as Phyllis called her, began using her real first name, Christine.</p>

5 / 12 <p>Stone Cold was just getting warmed up in 1988: That was the year that the 18-year-old landed his first soap role, that of <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ Harris, a high-schooler who accepted a bet to see whether he could get former hooker Eve into the sack. Three years later, he joined <em>General Hospital</em> as Jason, the preppy-turned-Mob muscle that he’s played off and on ever since.</p>

6 / 12 <p>Having already done Broadway’s <em>Annie</em>, Byrne was a very young “old pro” in 1985, when <em>As the World Turns</em> initially <em>passed</em> on the 15-year-old to play Lucinda’s daughter, Lily, in favor of Lucy Deakins — who wound up beating her out for the lead in <em>The Boy Who Could Fly</em>, too. “I said, ‘You know what? I’m done with this business,’” she told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/icymi-martha-byrne-interview/"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> in 2020. “’I want to get braces. I want to have a normal life.’ And I got a phone call… saying, ‘We wanna give you the job of Lily’” — which she held off and on for nearly two decades!</p>

7 / 12 <p>Twenty-three when he first appeared on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> as Paul, this Emmy-winning fan favorite wasn’t exactly a kid. But when you think of how far he’s come — in terms of decades, in terms of growth, in terms of accolades — we suspect you’ll agree that he grew up before our eyes as much as anyone else on this list. Certainly, his character did! “The transition from this bad guy out for himself,” he recalled for <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/photos/yrs-doug-davidson-paul-looks-back-on-his-genoa-city-stories/"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> in 2020, “started with April pressuring Paul to take responsibility” for daughter Heather. The rest, as they say, is history.</p>

8 / 12 <p>Legend has it that it was only after missing out on a chance to appear on the NBC sitcom <em>Webster</em> in 1985 that the future Daytime Emmy winner, at the time just 7 years old, was cast as Anna and Robert’s daughter, Robin, on <em>General Hospital</em>. McCullough has played the part off and on ever since while also, in recent years, making a name for herself as an in-demand TV director.</p>

9 / 12 <p>Today, her name is synonymous with that of Jennifer, the <em>Days of our Lives</em> heroine she’s played off and on since 1985. But a year earlier, when the actress was just 17, she got her big break in soaps when she was cast as airhead Jade on <em>Santa Barbara</em>. Not that she remembers it as a terrific experience. After the show debuted to depressing ratings, “they started killing everybody,” she told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/tbt-melissa-reeves/"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> in 1988. “There was so much pressure and so much tension, I hated going to work.” Which, after less than a year, she didn’t have to — Jade was sent on a date from which she simply never returned!</p>

10 / 12 <p>When <em>One Life to Live</em> decided to transform Jessica from a cute moppet into a real character in 1990, Torpey was the 9-year-old assigned to the task. She played the part for the next 12 years, ushering Viki’s daughter into teenage and ultimately adult storylines. Now, Torpey is a married mother of two with an enviable list of video-game voice roles to her credit. (<em>Star Wars: The Old Republic</em>, anyone? Everyone? Thought so, we did.)</p>

11 / 12 <p>The two-time Daytime Emmy winner was 17 when he joined the cast of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> as Devon. But he’d actually been in showbiz even longer than that, appearing in commercials and magazine ads since he was 2 and starring on the ABC sitcom <em>Family Matters</em> since he was 4. Co-star Darius McCrary, who later joined <em>Y&R</em> as Devon’s uncle, Malcolm, “was like the brother I never had,” he told <a href="https://www.soapoperadigest.com/content/icymi-bryton-james-interview/"><em>Soap Opera Digest</em></a> in 2018, “and he really looked out for me on set.” At Y&R, the late Kristoff St. John (Neil) filled that role. He “helped me think that I could be just as good as everybody else,” James recalled. “He really made me feel like an equal.”</p>