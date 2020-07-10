Soap Stars Who Grew Up Before Our Eyes — Plus, General Hospital’s Haley Pullos Turns 22
Images: NBC, Howard Wise/JPI, ABC (2)
Molly’s portrayer turns 22 on Friday, July 10.
Join us, won’t you, in pressing “rewind.” The year is 2009. The show, General Hospital. The role, that of Molly, the youngest daughter of the formidable Alexis Davis. And the actress…why, that would be one Haley Pullos, at the time just 11 years old but already a star on the rise.
“I was so small” when I joined the show, she recalled during a 2017 Soap Opera Digest interview. “I was a baby!”
But my, how she’s grown — both as an actress and, well, literally. She’s now the tallest of the Davis girls at a “statuesque” 5’2”. And, on Friday, July 10, as hard as it may be for us to believe, she’ll have 22 — count ’em, 22! — candles to blow out on her birthday cake.
In honor of this momentous occasion, Soaps.com is shining a spotlight on 11 of Pullos’ peers, that rare breed of daytime actor who’ve gone right in front of our eyes from cute kids to leading ladies (and men). Included in the below nostalgia trip — sorry, we mean photo gallery — are a couple of actors who, especially at first, put the “young” in The Young and the Restless, a Days of our Lives star who went from girl next door to woman about town, and a General Hospital heartthrob who first turned heads when Izod shirts and feathered hair were all the rage.
To see then-and-now pictures of Pullos’ contemporaries, just click on the gallery below. Then hit the comments with the names of the stars whose evolutions you’ve most enjoyed watching.