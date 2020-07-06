Images: CBS, Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

Daytimers partied “the American way.”

Now that the fireworks have been set off, the beer chugged and hot dogs scarfed down, Soaps.com is taking a look back at the Fourth of July weekend to see how some of our favorites from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless celebrated. So get out some of that leftover potato salad and barbecue, and join us, won’t you?

The Bold and the Beautiful

Don Diamont (Bill, Bold and the Beautiful) shared that his loved ones spent the day not only eating, drinking and “laughing our asses off” but “taking care of our puppy granddog, Deus.”

Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Young and the Restless) recalled that a year ago this past weekend, she and husband Darin Brooks (Wyatt, Bold and the Beautiful) decided to foster “a little pup” — who, needless to say, has become a member of the family. “We just couldn’t give him up,” she wrote. We can see why! (Take a look at more soap stars and their pets.)

Days of our Lives

Alison Sweeney (Sami, Days of our Lives) and her children, Benjamin and Megan, did more than pose for a gorgeous photo; Mom also issued a reminder that America’s the “land of the free because of the brave.”

Days of our Lives’ headwriter Ron Carlivati sent greetings from the Hamptons — or, as we like to think of them, the Salem of Long Island.

The Days of our Lives alum (who played Billie) jokingly announced that she, too, was running for president. She even had a slogan picked out, too: “Own it.”

James Reynolds (Abe, Days of our Lives) might just have had the best seat in the house — any house — when it came to watching fireworks. See for yourself in his video below.

General Hospital

When Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital) wasn’t tearing into watermelon — with the enthusiastic support of beau Wes Ramsey (Peter, General Hospital) — she grew thoughtful. “While this is and has been a special day in American history,” she wrote, “I stay deeply humbled knowing for a long time it wasn’t freedom for all.”

Josh Swickard (Chase, General Hospital) had more to celebrate than just the Fourth — he also turned 28 Saturday. So he took it easy, “letting Mina take the wheel.”

The Young and the Restless

Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and husband Vincent Van Patten (ex-Christian) held a backyard get-together with friends — and, of course, apart from them, too.

The holiday made Young and the Restless‘ Eric Braeden (Victor) reflective. In an emotional video, he shared, “I remember in 1959, I’d just stepped off a boat from Germany, and I went to the Empire State Building and had my first cheeseburger and chocolate milkshake.”

