See How Some of Your Favorite Soap Stars Celebrated the Fourth of July With Puppies, BBQs & Boating
Images: CBS, Jill Johnson/JPI (2)
Daytimers partied “the American way.”
Now that the fireworks have been set off, the beer chugged and hot dogs scarfed down, Soaps.com is taking a look back at the Fourth of July weekend to see how some of our favorites from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless celebrated. So get out some of that leftover potato salad and barbecue, and join us, won’t you?
The Bold and the Beautiful
Don Diamont (Bill, Bold and the Beautiful) shared that his loved ones spent the day not only eating, drinking and “laughing our asses off” but “taking care of our puppy granddog, Deus.”
View this post on Instagram
Hope you guys having a great Fourth of July weekend even under these challenging circumstances! For us it was a bbq, my coffee ice cream shakes, laughing our asses off on the basketball court, taking care of our puppy granddog, Deus😀while @zanderdiamont @audreyfeyz are visiting her family in Michigan. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Young and the Restless) recalled that a year ago this past weekend, she and husband Darin Brooks (Wyatt, Bold and the Beautiful) decided to foster “a little pup” — who, needless to say, has become a member of the family. “We just couldn’t give him up,” she wrote. We can see why! (Take a look at more soap stars and their pets.)
View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t go to sleep without acknowledging that one year ago today, we decided to “foster” a little pup for @thelabellefoundation after 4th of July weekend. We had lost our 17 year old pug in May, I was pregnant and not working, our 15 year old boxer was sad without her sister so we said why not. @chanceypantsbrooks brought so much love and fun into the home. He was SO GOOD. Potty trained in 3 days, listened to everything we said, never chewed on a thing he wasn’t supposed to. We just couldn’t give him up! He was a part of our family and it was the best decision we made. We were afraid it would be too much with a newborn and a puppy but man he proved us so wrong. They say that rescue dogs know they’re rescued and show you everyday how grateful they are and that couldn’t be more true with him. We love you so much Chancey! Happy one year!!
Days of our Lives
Alison Sweeney (Sami, Days of our Lives) and her children, Benjamin and Megan, did more than pose for a gorgeous photo; Mom also issued a reminder that America’s the “land of the free because of the brave.”
Days of our Lives’ headwriter Ron Carlivati sent greetings from the Hamptons — or, as we like to think of them, the Salem of Long Island.
The Days of our Lives alum (who played Billie) jokingly announced that she, too, was running for president. She even had a slogan picked out, too: “Own it.”
James Reynolds (Abe, Days of our Lives) might just have had the best seat in the house — any house — when it came to watching fireworks. See for yourself in his video below.
General Hospital
When Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital) wasn’t tearing into watermelon — with the enthusiastic support of beau Wes Ramsey (Peter, General Hospital) — she grew thoughtful. “While this is and has been a special day in American history,” she wrote, “I stay deeply humbled knowing for a long time it wasn’t freedom for all.”
Josh Swickard (Chase, General Hospital) had more to celebrate than just the Fourth — he also turned 28 Saturday. So he took it easy, “letting Mina take the wheel.”
The Young and the Restless
Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and husband Vincent Van Patten (ex-Christian) held a backyard get-together with friends — and, of course, apart from them, too.
The holiday made Young and the Restless‘ Eric Braeden (Victor) reflective. In an emotional video, he shared, “I remember in 1959, I’d just stepped off a boat from Germany, and I went to the Empire State Building and had my first cheeseburger and chocolate milkshake.”
While you’re here, check out the gallery below of Fourth of July hookups that were as hot as any summer day!