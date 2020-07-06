News Roundup: A Shocking Firing, Real-Life Soap Couples & Pregnancy Complications
Anniversaries, tragic couples, and getting nostalgic.
Stay in tune with all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from June 29 – July 3 and more.
The Bold and the Beautiful
Jennifer Gareis (Donna) was thrilled enough to jump for joy when she celebrated her first day back to shoot new scenes for Bold and Beautiful. With new material on the horizon but still out of reach, take a look back at some of the epic rivalries that have always made the show such a delight to watch. And then get an update on Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) as she revealed the complications she faced in the hospital after the birth of her second child. Be sure to drop by the Bold and the Beautiful news room for the latest fan fiction, this time featuring Steffy being shaken to the core after confronted with a photo.
Days of our Lives
With Vivian back in the mix, it’s not a surprise that Ivan G’Vera returns to Days of our Lives as Ivan Marais. This comes on the heels of news that Days is currently planning to resume production with new health precautions in place. These could be complicated now that long time co-executive producer Greg Meng has reportedly been fired. In the latest spoilers, Claire may overstep a line when she wants to make another decision for Ciara. The test results for Stefan came in and are sure to affect his future in Salem. And Rafe was forced to react when Allie made him an offer he wasn’t expecting. Vote for who you think should be raising her child before taking a look at all the other spoilers for both of the weddings happening in Salem. Lani and Eli just tied the knot, the first Black couple in decades to do so. Take a look back at how their relationship evolved before seeing how Christie Clark (Carrie) and Alison Sweeney (Sami) managed to channel their TV mom Deidre Hall (Marlena) in a virtual reunion. Continually missed fan fave Peter Reckell (Bo) shared some of his favorite memories of the Brady 4th of July barbecues. Get even more nostalgic by revisiting the checkered history of the Horton family – and view the massive gallery below – before counting down some of Vivian Alamain’s most memorable scheming as Louise Sorel returns to the role that she made famous. Then read the latest fan fiction featuring Ciara and Ben before learning what potential plot may set fans fuming. And Christine chimes in about Lani and Eli’s lousy wedding, Rafe’s reminder to Vivian, and the nail polish fiasco in her Days of our Lives column.
General Hospital
Parry Shen (Brad) celebrated his birthday and shared some photos of how he’s changed over the years. Get another glimpse of the private lives of the show’s stars by viewing our gallery of their real-life partners. Haley Pullos has celebrated her anniversary playing Molly and we look back with a few photos from her character’s past. Run down the list of eleven opposite sex friendships that we enjoy watching. Could Michael Easton (Finn) be thinking of making a leap back to Days of our Lives? Find out before learning how one writer for the soap felt about Young and Restless actors performing one of his plays. We say goodbye to Golden Globe-winning General Hospital alum Linda Cristal (ex-Dimitra) as she passed away and provide an update on season eight of the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, starring Jack Wagner (Frisco). When the action in Port Charles kicks up again, do you think it should turn out that Avery is really Morgan’s daughter? Visit our General Hospital news room for the latest round of fan fiction, this time involving Harmony’s attempts to protect Willow and Molly being exposed when she gives birth.
The Young and the Restless
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) turned 41. See how she celebrated before considering what Melissa Ordway’s (Abby) real-life relationship with a former Days of our Lives star might mean for her character. And speaking of real couples, since Sharon Case (Sharon) and Mark Grossman (Adam) are a couple, are we going to be seeing their characters having a reunion? In a special video, Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Bryton James (Devon) talk about which celebrities they had crushes on in high school and she sends him a special congratulations on his Daytime Emmy win. Countdown nine Genoa City couples who never should have left the friendzone before learning which action star Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) wishes he could have on This Is Us for a guest role. In sad news, read about the devastating loss that Lauralee Bell (Christine) has suffered. Visit our Young and the Restless news room for this week’s fan fiction dealing with a woman who looks remarkably like Dru.
Soaps streaming, wedded sadness, and a hidden home
It's not always a long walk from the wedding aisle to the funeral. Revisit ten tragic couples who made a quick leap from married to morbid. Run down the list of the ten soapiest primetime series available to stream right now. Check out the second half of Hallmark's Christmas in July schedule before taking a peek at the rustic Studio City hideaway home of a Grey's Anatomy star. Then don't miss gorgeous photos from the weddings of twelve soap stars and some photos of actors with their pets that are just too cute to be missed.