Family feuds, festive events, and surprising returns.

Don’t miss a beat or a breath as we bring you spoilers for the week of July 6 – 10 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days spoilers from July 13 – 17.

The Bold and the Beautiful

In the latest round of episodes from the vault of Bold and Beautiful history, it is unsavory family battles galore. It starts out small as Eric and Ridge compete on the runways of Portofino where Brooke makes a memorable entrance from a boat. But things start to get awkward when an unwitting Bridget plans a baby shower for her mom, not knowing that Brooke is really pregnant with Deacon’s baby. The drama kicks into overdrive when Bridget discovers the truth and confronts her mother for her betrayal. Relive what happened when Stephanie threw herself into the middle of the confrontation. In more recent history, watch again as Douglas witnesses his world falling apart. Thomas’ attempt to marry Hope doesn’t turn out anything like what he was hoping it would. Find out more about what happened by reading the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Days of our Lives

With Kayla’s wedding ceremony just about to commence, everything seems to start going wrong in a rush. As she’s getting into her dress, she discovers that there’s a major crisis looming that could derail things before they’ve started. Justin may be the one to put the final kibosh on it when he makes a confession that leaves her shocked. However, that’s nothing compared to what he feels when he visits Adrienne’s grave. Meanwhile, Steve saddens John and Marlena when he tells them it’s time for him to leave town. As they adjust to the idea of Salem without Steve, Rafe throws Kate and Lucas for six when he makes an announcement that they didn’t see coming. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who Vivian wants a favor from when she returns.

General Hospital

It’s another week of suffering for Sonny’s children as ABC airs a set of historical episodes highlighting some of the hard times for Michael and Kristina over the past decade. Relive Michael taking a bullet that was intended for his father during a mob shoot out. Only a year or two later, Michael had someone else’s blood on his hands and confessed to bludgeoning Claudia Zacchara to death. For this, he was shipped off for a nightmarish stay in Pentonville. Later, Sonny tries to put an end to Kristina’s nightmare when he talks to her about Parker. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out who Sonny visits at the hospital.

The Young and the Restless

It’s a week of celebrations with the latest nostalgic selections from the history of Young and Restless. The Newman ranch serves as the setting to celebrate Cassie being adopted into the family, but things are a lot less celebratory as Katherine tests Jill’s loyalty. Revisit an uncomfortable Abbott family barbecue as Gloria tries to impress with her ability to throw a party. See what happened when Nick tried to impress as he pulled out all the stops and whisked Sharon away. Paul may wish that Isabella would just go away as she continues to scheme to ruin his life with Christine. And don’t miss the shocking event that rocked the Carnival in Genoa City last year. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to see who turned up the heat with Billy.