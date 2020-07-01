Image: Hallmark

More Hallmark movies to bring Christmas home in July.

Recently, we brought readers the first part of the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July movie schedule. We’re back with the rest of the details as the annual special continues through the end of the month. The encores are some of the most memorable holiday movies and feature current and former soap opera stars from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and the Restless.

Mark your calendars for the dates and times below and remember, check your local listings as some titles may change…

Sunday July 12

A Royal Christmas 12: 00 AM

My Christmas Dream 2:00 AM

A Wish for Christmas 4:00 AM

A Very Merry Mix-Up 6:00 AM

Jingle Around the Clock 8:00 AM

The Christmas Cottage 10:00 AM

The Christmas Club 12:00 PM

Christmas at Pemberley Manor 2:00 PM

Snow Bride 4:00 PM

Christmas Getaway 6:00 PM

A Christmas Detour 8:00 PM

Christmas Under the Stars 10:00 PM

Monday July 13

It’s Christmas Eve 12:00 AM

With Love, Christmas 2:00 PM

Christmas List 4:00 AM

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays 6:00 AM

A December Bride 8:00 AM

Christmas Joy 12:00 PM

A Gift to Remember 2:00 PM

Road to Christmas 4:00 PM

Sleigh Bells Ring 6:00 PM

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe 8:00 PM

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses 10:00 PM

Tuesday July 14

Christmas in Rome 12:00 AM

Holiday Date 2:00 AM

Hats Off to Christmas 4:00 AM

Christmas at the Palace 6:00 AM

Christmas Scavenger Hunt 8:00 AM

Picture a Perfect Christmas 12:00 PM

A Dream of Christmas 2:00 PM

A Christmas Debut 4:00 PM

A Wish for Christmas 6:00 PM

Reunited at Christmas 8:00 PM

Switched for Christmas 10:00 PM

Wednesday July 15

Write Before Christmas 12:00 AM

A Cookie Cutter Christmas 2:00 AM

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas 4:00 AM

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 6:00 AM

Enchanted Christmas 8:00 AM

Let it Snow 12:00 PM

12 Gifts of Christmas 2:00 PM

Christmas Made to Order 4:00 PM

Enchanted Christmas 6:00 PM

The Sweetest Christmas 8:00 PM

The Mistletoe Promise 10:00 PM

Thursday July 16

A Christmas Detour 12:00 AM

Christmas Connection 2:00 AM

Christmas Cookies 4:00 AM

Crown for Christmas 6:00 AM

A Royal Christmas 8:00 AM

Christmas at the Plaza 12:00 PM

Once Upon a Holiday 2:00 PM

The Most Wonderful Time of year 4:00 PM

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa 6:00 PM

Christmas Getaway 8:00 PM

Christmas Cottage 10:00 PM

Friday July 17

Christmas in Homestead 12:00 AM

A Cheerful Christmas 2:00 AM

Christmas at Graceland 4:00 AM

Christmas at Holly Lodge 6:00 AM

Sharing Christmas 8:00 AM

A Perfect Christmas 12:00 PM

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy 2:00 PM

Christmas Town 4:00 PM

The Mistletoe Secret 6:00 PM

Mingle All The Way 8:00 PM

Christmas Next Door 10:00 PM

Saturday July 18

A Christmas Love Story 12:00 AM

Christmas Under the Stars 2:00 AM

Christmas at Cartwright’s 4:00 AM

Let It Snow 6:00 AM

Reunited at Christmas 8:00 AM

Christmas Connection 10:00 PM

Switched for Christmas 12:00 PM

With Love, Christmas 2:00 PM

A Christmas Duet 4:00 PM

Holiday Date 6:00 PM

Write Before Christmas 8:00 PM

Christmas in Rome 10:00 PM

Sunday July 19

A December Bride 12:00 AM

Christmas Joy 2:00 AM

Coming Home for Christmas 4:00 AM

Merry & Bright 6:00 AM

Picture a Perfect Christmas 8:00 AM

Christmas at Dollywood 10:00 AM

The Nine Live if Christmas 12:00 PM

Crown for Christmas 2:00 PM

Christmas at the Plaza 4:00 PM

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe 6:00 PM

Christmas Under Wraps 8:00 PM

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas 10:00 PM

Monday July 20

A Dream of Christmas 12:00 AM

Christmas in Love 2:00 AM

Christmas Made to Order 4:00 AM

My Christmas Dream 6:00 AM

It’s Christmas, Eve 8:00 AM

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas 12:00 PM

Jingle Around the Clock 2:00 PM

Love You Like Christmas 4:00 PM

A Christmas Detour 6:00 PM

The Christmas Cottage 8:00 PM

The Most Wonderful Time of Year 10:00 PM

Tuesday July 21

Christmas Getaway 12:00 AM

Christmas Scavenger Hunt 2:00 AM

Once Upon a Holiday 4:00 AM

Check Inn to Christmas 6:00 AM

Christmas in Love 8:00 AM

A Christmas Love Story 12:00 PM

The Sweetest Christmas 2:00 PM

The Mistletoe Secret 4:00 PM

Christmas next Door 6:00 PM

Christmas Town 8:00 PM

The Christmas Club 10:00 PM

Wednesday July 22

A Perfect Christmas 12:00 AM

Merry & Bright 2:00 AM

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas 4:00 AM

Hats Off to Christmas 6:00 AM

A Gift to Remember 8:00 AM

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe 12:00 PM

Sleigh Bells Ring 2:00 PM

Christmas at Pemberley Manor 4:00 PM

Mingle All The Way 6:00 PM

Christmas at the Plaza 8:00 PM

Christmas Under Wraps 10:00 PM

Thursday July 23

Coming Home for Christmas 12:00 AM

Double Holiday 2:00 AM

Finding Santa 4:00 AM

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 6:00 AM

Miss Christmas 8:00 AM

Welcome to Christmas 12:00 PM

Marry Me At Christmas 2:00 PM

Write Before Christmas 4:00 PM

A Christmas Duet 6:00 PM

Christmas in Rome 8:00 PM

The Nine Lives of Christmas 10:00 PM

Friday July 24

Reunited at Christmas 12:00 AM

12 Gifts of Christmas 2:00 AM

My Christmas Love 4:00 AM

Christmas Land 6:00 AM

Christmas List 8:00 AM

Christmas at the Palace 12:00 PM

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa 2:00 PM

A Shoe Addicts Christmas 4:00 PM

Let it Snow 6:00 PM

With Love, Christmas 8:00 PM

Picture a Perfect Christmas 10:00 PM

Saturday July 25

A Wish for Christmas 12:00 AM

Road to Christmas 2:00 AM

My Christmas Dream 4:00 AM

Mingle All The Way 6:00 AM

The Christmas Club 8:00 AM

Crown for Christmas 10:00 AM

Check Inn to Christmas 12:00 AM

Christmas Under the Stars 2:00 PM

Christmas Under Wraps 4:00 PM

The Christmas Cottage 6:00 PM

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays 8:00 PM

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe 10:00 PM

