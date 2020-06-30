Image: Redfin

Primetime television actor moving on after two years.

Grey’s Anatomy star, Kevin McKidd, who has played Dr. Owen Hunt on the popular and long-standing ABC series since 2008, has listed his Studio City, Los Angeles home for sale nearly two years after purchasing it for $4.6 million. Now on the market for $4.995 million, the house has 4,307 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms.

Tucked in the Fryman Canyon area of Studio City, the property is situated behind walls, trees, and electronic gates for security and privacy. The style of the home is rustic, with the main floor located above a three-car garage and wired with an audio system throughout. Bright white walls are complemented by hardwood flooring and wood accents, with the living area set around a fireplace. The dining room is separate and leads to a kitchen featuring dark cabinets, modern appliances, and marble countertops.

The lower level of the home contains a guest suite and media screening room, while the upper level hosts more bedrooms, including the master suite with dual walk-in closets and a gorgeous bathroom with a marble floor.

French doors can be found throughout the home and open onto various outdoor relaxing and entertaining areas, including a deck and terrace, which are simple yet inspiring and beautiful. The highlights outside include a deck that acts as a bridge from the lower level to an upper plateau, a swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and a pool-side guesthouse with an outdoor shower.

McKidd, along with his wife, Arielle Goldrath, sold a home in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year for close to 1.8 million. They also own properties in Sherman Oaks and the Malibu area.