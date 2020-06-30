Images: Craig Sjodin/ABC, NBC, CBS

What can we say? Between them is an animal attraction.

Daytime fans are used to the fur flying — but not like this! In a series of photo-filled Instragram posts, cast members of The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of our Lives cuddle up with their cats and dogs, and we aren’t just here for it, we’re here for it like a pet at dinnertime!

Below, at least until the pictures reduce you to a puddle of mush, you’ll see everyone from Y&R icon Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) to B&B sweetheart Scott Clifton (Liam), from Days hottie Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) to GH tough guy William deVry (Julian), introducing you to the four-legged loves of their lives.

Do you think you can handle the cuteness of it all? OK then; brace yourselves and read on…

Puppy Love

From the looks of it, every afternoon is a dog-day afternoon for Josh Swickard. The GH leading man, who plays Chase, revealed during a free-wheeling Facebook Live chat that his fur babies are named Papageno and Pamina after characters in Mozart’s The Magic Flute (non-soap) opera.

Small Wonder

We know — the abs are distracting. But if you look long and hard enough, you’ll notice that below is not only Days’ eye-catching Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) but his chihuahua, Lola. Not to be confused with his on-screen fiancée’s fur baby, who just happens to have the same name…

A ‘Little’ Feisty

Technically, Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days) has a miniature Schnauzer. But her Lola “acts like a goat most of the time,” the actress told K9 Magazine. “It’s in the way she hops. She’s barely even a dog, she’s more like a puppy, bunny, goat, deer angel hybrid.”

A Real Cat Purr-son

Though Scott Clifton leaves the catfights at B&B, where he plays Liam, he doesn’t always leave the cats: In 2014, he adopted Walter White, who appeared in the show’s pet-rescue storyline. His household now includes two more feline family members, Amy and Bill, the latter named after on-screen dad Don Diamont’s character.

Doggedly Devoted

Man’s best friend? William deVry (GH’s Julian) may just be dogs’ best friend. The actor and significant other Rebecca Staab (Elizabeth, Port Charles) always remind fans to adopt, don’t shop. And when it comes to rescuing pooches, they never press, ahem, “paws.”

A 10 Among Canines

Even without the visual aid, we’d probably have guessed that Y&R’s Eileen Davidson (Ashley) always feels like she’s on top of the world when she’s hanging with her dog, Charlotte, who’s rumored to occasionally have come home from the groomer as her evil twin, Carlotta.

Her Majesty

Last National Cat Day, Y&R legend Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) helped Crumbs & Whiskers Kitten and Cat Café improve the here and meow for some snuggly characters by saving them from euthanasia and getting them adopted. She also rescued her own “princess,” Reilly, “the most loyal, loving dog” she’s ever had.

A Prince Among (Leading) Men

They say that after a while, you start to resemble your pet — and, tongue-in-cheek caption aside, Ronn Moss, aka the original Ridge on B&B, seems determined to prove that it’s true via this totes-adorbs selfie with his Chorkie (part chihuahua, part Yorkshire terrier), Prince.

Meow Hear This

Clearly, somebody besides us considers GH alum Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin) the cat’s meow: Pete, the preposterously sweet — and vocal — kitten with whom the fan favorite has been melting hearts on Instagram.

The More, the Hairier

Animal House isn’t just a movie, it turns out. It’s also the home of Y&R Emmy winner Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael), who cohabits with a feline family member and a coupla dogs whose sweet faces couldn’t keep them out of the hot seat after they treated Angelina Ballerina like a chew toy.

