Rumors, luxury homes, scintillating spoilers, and controversial statements.

Don’t miss any of the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from June 22 – 26 and beyond.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Bold and Beautiful’s return to production hit a snag thanks to a false positive in their health testing, but the series in getting back into the groove. Relive how Wyatt adjusted the demands of being part of the Spencer family and the messy love life that inevitably goes with it as we celebrate Darin Brooks’ anniversary with the show. And discover what shocking piece of information Denise Richards (Shauna) shared about her character in the Bold and the Beautiful news room

Days of our Lives

We have a plethora of spoilers for the action on the way in Salem. Watch how Gabi reacts when she gets Jake’s DNA test results and discovers his true identity in the weekly spoiler video. Discover who crashes Lani and Eli’s wedding unexpectedly. This comes as Lani is trying to cope with her pre-wedding jitters. Sarah is still feeling jittery. But her lashing out at Xander is having consequences she didn’t see coming. And Victor is looking for forgiveness, but is he going about it the right way? We address the rumor that Vivian’s return could coincide with the reveal that someone has a long-lost brother. There are some current storylines we would like to see the end of, like the one about the stolen book. However, Gwen’s dubious character has our interest piqued. You may be interested to see some of the real-life partners of your favorite actors on the series. We can’t help but notice how little people in town seem to admit that Kristen behaves in a bizarre and dangerous way most of the time. Check out pictures of Blake Berris’ (ex-Nick) Silver Lake home now that it’s on the market. And find out how Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) celebrated his daughter’s wedding over the Father’s Day weekend before seeing how Melissa Reeves’ (Jennifer) daughter responded to controversy around Black Lives Matter. And Christine notices that Allie doesn’t seem to be anything like her parents, was shocked by Victor’s attempt to make amends, and cringed at Nicole in her Days of our Lives column.

General Hospital

Fans of General Hospital have something to be excited about again. The series has set a date to go back into production. We countdown five reasons why Hayden Barnes should return as we honor Rebecca Budig’s 47th birthday. Revisit five major turning points in Sam and Jason’s long and tumultuous relationship before watching Steve Burton (Jason) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) interview some of the nominees for the 2020 Daytime Emmys. And take a look at the beautiful photos shared by Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan) of her outdoor wedding. Visit our General Hospital news room for the latest fan fiction, this time featuring Brad crossing the line when he tries to repair his relationship with Lucas.

The Young and the Restless

A return to the action in Genoa City is finally on the horizon again as Young and Restless has set a date for when it will start producing new shows. Jess Walton (Jill) celebrated her 33 years on the show while Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) commemorated a three-month landmark for her baby. Look at the adorable photos before learning who Peter Bergman was rooting for at this year’s Daytime Emmy ceremonies. Take a glance back at some of the most iconic friendships on the soap before seeing what Eileen Davidson (Ashley) will have to face as she returns to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the middle of the sexual drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. Get the complete guide to the real-life partners of the Young and Restless cast before finding out what major milestone Bryton James (Devon) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) just celebrated. And don’t miss a glimpse of Shemar Moore’s (ex-Malcolm) new luxury home in the San Fernando Valley. Visit our Young and the Restless news room for the latest thrilling fan fiction as Nikki attacks Phyllis.

Daytime Emmys, engagements & other celebrations

It was a major week in the world of soap operas as the Daytime Emmys aired. This was the first time that the awards ceremony has been televised in five years. You can get a full list of all the nominees and the winners as well as highlights from the ceremony including the surprise guest presenters. To compare, find out who viewers would have voted for by taking a look at the winners of our 14th Annual Sudzies Viewers’ Choice Awards. Countdown ten LGBTQ soap stars and ten superstars who got their starts on daytime, including one who probably hopes you can’t remember this. We have teasers for season four of The Handmaid’s Tale and look back at the career of producer Aaron Spelling and how he changed the face of soap operas. Former Dynasty and Melrose Place star Heather Locklear has just announced her engagement to her high school sweetheart. Find out what else she is celebrating by visiting the Soaps.com news room, where you can also see how the stars of daytime celebrated Father’s Day.