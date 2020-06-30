Soap opera actor’s offscreen nuptials that were breathtakingly beautiful.

June is the most popular month for weddings and had us thinking about some of the absolutely gorgeous photos (and videos!) we’ve seen from newlywed actors and actresses ceremonies in recent years from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and Young and Restless. Take a look back with us…

Bold and the Beautiful

Bold and Beautiful and Young and Restless actress Kelly Kruger (Eva the publicist, Mackenzie Browning) shared breathtaking beach photos from her wedding to Bold and Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) on their anniversary. The pair became parents after they wed, and Kruger gushed, “Watching u be a dad to Everleigh is like falling in love with u all over again.”

Scott Clifton, Bold and Beautiful’s Liam Spencer, announced his spontaneous 2012 wedding to Nicole Lampson with a magnificent photo of his new bride wearing her wedding ring captioned, ‘Afterglow’.

He later celebrated their five year anniversary by sharing a beautiful photo of his wife at their wedding set against a rustic background. He stated, “I never really knew who I wanted to be, until she showed me who she was.”

Days of our Lives

Days of our Lives actor Billy Flynn’s (Chad DiMera) photo with his bride Gina Campari under a big blue sky makes you feel swept up in the moment as though you were right there.

However, the photo Flynn shared of himself, overwhelmed by the first sight of his bride, is perhaps the most beautiful due to his naked emotion. He gushed, “I wish everyone could see @ginacomparetto the way I saw her in that moment. Literally made my knees buckle.” Who’s cutting onions?!

Nadia Bjorlin, who plays Chloe Lane on Days of our Lives, looked absolutely gorgeous in a wedding photo she shared with handsome husband, Grant Turnbull, in 2015. In the post, she also celebrated marriage equality and said, “6 weeks ago our love was recognized, and now everyone will have the same opportunity. Well done, America.”

Days of our Lives actress Farah Fath (Mimi Lockhart) married Phil Galfond in a Las Vegas nighttime wedding in 2015. The bride, her gown, and the flowers were magnificent.

General Hospital

More recently, General Hospital actress Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan Ashford) wed Kris Bowers outside and shared gorgeous photos along with the caption, “If I love myself, I love you. If I love you, I love myself.”

General Hospital Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase) went a step beyond posting photos and shared his wedding video, which was absolutely beautiful and will have you wiping away tears. Of his nuptials to Lorynn York, he mused, “What a special day it was.”

Young and the Restless

Also pictured on a beach for their nuptials were Young and Restless beauty Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Newman) and husband Matt Katrosar. The actress looked exquisite in her elegant wedding gown.

At Young and Restless’ Elizabeth Hendrickson’s (Chloe Fisher) wedding to Rob Meder, the bride was as gorgeous as the setting, as one can see from the photos.

Young and Restless’ Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis Hamilton/Amanda Sinclair) shared a classic shot from her wedding alongside husband Navid Ali for her anniversary in May and expressed, “Thank you for always walking beside me!”

View the gallery below to look back at some unforgettable moments in soap opera weddings.