Turmoil, regret, and jealousy.

Don’t miss a beat as we bring you spoilers for the week of June 29 – July 3 for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, plus Days spoilers from July 6 – 10.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It’s another week of memorable weddings, and even more memorable problems on the way to the altar. Rick and Maya have relatively drama-free nuptials, but the same can hardly be said for everyone else. Wyatt manages to convince Hope to take the leap into matrimony in Monte Carlo. Back in Los Angeles, Perez Hilton presides over the mildly scandalous wedding of Eric and Quinn. And there is turmoil as Ridge has to cope with learning that Hope is pregnant with Liam’s child shortly before hearing that Steffy is ready to marry the bearded man. Find out more of what happened by reading the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Days of our Lives

In her hour of need, Lani is surprised to get some help and even more by who decides to give it to her. However, that’s nothing compared to the shock that comes on her wedding day. As Lani is trying to keep this tense situation from exploding, Gabi is trying to keep herself from hyperventilating as the verdict is handed down. Jake can hardly control himself after the results of his DNA test are revealed. Gabi has a difficult time swallowing it too, but maybe not as much as Vivian does. Gabi races over to her for some help, but will the Alamain be willing to give it? Across Salem, Will and Sonny get some depressing news from Eric. But it’s Rafe who ends up on the receiving end of an offer he didn’t see coming. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to discover who reunites.

General Hospital

In the latest batch of classic episodes, it proves to be a bad time to be a Corinthos. That applies to being Sonny, and even more to being one of his children. Relive the shocking moment when Sonny shot an unarmed Dante at close range before learning that the undercover cop was also his unknown son. Then watch the don attend therapy with a miserable Kristina. See the mobster face a gun barrel himself when Michael threatens to kill him for murdering AJ. Relive Michael’s heartbreak as he gives Avery back to Sonny. And then catch Sonny trying to save the life of Morgan when his mental problems get the better of him and he wants to jump off the roof. Check out our General Hospital spoilers to find out what other injuries Sonny’s family suffers for him in Port Charles.

The Young and the Restless

Relive nine years in the relationship of Paul and Christine in only five days as CBS airs some of the highlights from their history. Watch as Paul gets as creative as he can to convince Christine to take his hand in marriage. Then see how startled she is when his mother makes an unexpected appearance at her bridal shower. But that’s only the beginning of their marital problems. They head for the aisle again two years later before Paul is prompted to end Isabella’s vicious battle to destroy Christine. It’s not all about the frequently fracturing couple of course. The week will also feature Sharon escalating her seduction of Nick, Drucilla sharing some surprising news with Nikki, and Phyllis discovering that Victoria wants to make a play for Damon. Visit The Young and the Restless spoilers to see who was acting as matchmaker.