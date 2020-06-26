Image: NATAS

The Daytime Emmy ceremony’s ratings will be key.

Tonight at 8:00 PM EST, CBS will be airing the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. This year’s ceremony will be different due to current limitations on large gatherings and instead will be virtually streamed from several different locations. It’s pre-recorded. We’ve been with you for the last five years and know you have fought hard to get the awards back on television. It has finally happened, which is excellent news, and now it’s extremely important that all soap opera fans tune in, as the ratings don’t just matter for your favorite daytime drama, but for awards shows such as this. A big viewer turnout would lead to big ratings that the networks will take note of, and this could go a long way to returning the yearly award ceremony to television.

What’s now known as the Primetime Emmys were first held on January 25, 1949. The first daytime-themed Emmy Awards were given out at the Primetime Emmy ceremony in 1972. The Doctors and General Hospital were nominated for Outstanding Achievement in a Daytime Drama, and The Doctors won the first Daytime Emmy Award. The same year the award for Outstanding Achievement by an Individual in a Daytime Drama was given to Mary Fickett (Ruth Parker Brent Martin) on All My Children. The first separate awards for daytime programming was held and broadcast in 1974 from the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center in New York. For years the awards were held as a luncheon event and broadcast during the daytime hours until they finally moved to primetime in 1991. In 2009 the awards were broadcast on The CW, due to declining ratings in years prior, and none of the major networks choosing to broadcast it. While it would return to CBS for two consecutive years, in 2011 it aired on HLN and earned its poorest ratings to date. In 2014 the Daytime Emmys were first streamed online, returning to air in 2015 on Pop TV, only to go back to streaming the following years.

Fans of the daytime genre will want to tune in tonight to show the industry there is still a viewer base for soap operas. This could go a long way to keeping the current shows on the air and potentially for rebooting ones that have gone off the air.